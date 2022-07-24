Stress Can Turn Your Hair Grey: Home Remedies To Reverse The Damage

Have you been noticing some greys in your hair? Wondering if stress could be the reason behind grey hair? If yes, then we have you covered. Here's the link between stress and grey hair, and how you can fix it.

Hair greying is a natural process. As the body ages, the signs of ageing manifest themselves and greying is one of them. But, sometimes the hair begins to grey prematurely and that causes despair and also presents a problem. The exact cause of greying is not really known. Doctors feel that the cause may lie in hereditary factors, or in our immune system. It is a pigment or colouring matter that gives the hair its colour. For reasons not yet known, the pigment does not form and the particular hair remains white. The white hair mixes with the dark hair and gives the impression of grey hair. It is also thought that deficiency of Vitamin B12, Vitamins C and E, as well as the shortage of the minerals zinc and copper in the body, can affect hair colour.

Stress Can Lead To Grey Hair

However, recent research shows that stress can also be a cause of greying. In other words, shock or trauma caused by the death of a close one, or critical illness of somebody close can cause enough stress to lead to sudden greying. It is said that the Mughal Emperor Shahjahan was so grieved by the death of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, that he led a totally secluded life for a few weeks. At the end of the period, when he appeared, his hair had become totally grey. Scientists have found that when the body is under stress, a defence mechanism is awakened within the cells of the body that actually interferes with the production of melanin, the colouring matter. The result is that melanin does not reach the hair follicles and the hair remains white.

Home Remedies For Grey Hair

One can also prevent premature greying with home remedies. Here are some to help you out:

Amla for grey hair

Amla is good for those struggling with grey hair. Have the juice of one amla in a glass of water daily. It is said to build up the immune system and prevent degeneration. The hair that has turned white cannot become dark again, except by dyeing or colouring, which is a common practice today. But, repeated dyeing and colouring can cause hair damage and even lead to hair loss.

Hot oil therapy

Those who use chemical dyes and colourants should take extra care of their hair, with regular hot oil therapy, in order to counteract the damage. Mix one tablespoon of pure coconut oil and one teaspoon of castor oil and apply to the hair at least twice a week. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

Curry leaves to the rescue

Including curry leaves in the diet is said to strengthen the hair roots and follicles. They are rich sources of beta-carotene and protein, which actually helps to control hair loss and encourage healthy hair growth. They also contain calcium, phosphorous, iron and folic acid and also Vitamins C, B, A, and E. Or, apply a paste of curry leaves on the hair. They contain antioxidants and prevent early degeneration. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. They help to moisturise the scalp and prevent dryness.

Include more citrus fruits

Include citrus fruits, like oranges, lemon and grapefruit, tomato, sprouted grains and green leafy vegetables in your diet. Fruits should be a part of the daily diet, as many of them are rich in Vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system.

One of the most important aspects of beauty is to be aware of the damage caused by chemical ingredients. Avoid treatments that mar the natural beauty of the skin and hair. The choice is yours.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)