Sticky, Itchy Scalp Can Lead To Hair Loss: Causes And Remedies

Avoid excessive use of oil on your skin if you have an itchy scalp. If an itchy scalp condition persists for a longer time period, consult your skin specialist right away.

Diagnosing an itchy scalp as a medical condition is challenging indeed. Various factors such as an oily skin, dandruff, seborreheic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, scalp follicular occlusion or a yeast infection are responsible for an itchy scalp. One should consult a certified dermatologist soon to resolve scalp itching issues. People often use home remedies such as the application of amla, tulsi, aloe-vera, hibiscus flowers or coconut oil, etc. for treating an itchy scalp. Getting medical aid is necessary for avoiding unnecessary complications.

"One should not overlook itchy scalp conditions as they lead to hair loss," cautions Dr. B L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Saket, New Delhi.

Get to know the causes of itchy scalp from the expert as well as how it can be treated.

Causes of an itchy scalp

Dr. Jangid points out the factors that can contribute to development of an itchy scalp are:

Oily skin and excessive sweating: A person who has an oily skin type or is facing the problem of excessive sweating often suffers from the problem of scalp buildup. Oil and sweat blocks your hair glands and causes itchiness or folliculitis. This further leads to hair follicular inflammation leading to a scalp infection which causes itching.

Dandruff: A condition when your skin sheds visible dry white flakes or exudes sticky flakes or layers of flakes due to a fungal infection, dirt or oil or shedding of dead or dry skin is known as dandruff. It may further lead to skin redness or irritation. If you have longer hair, you can face dandruff occasionally.

Seborrheic Dermatitis: It is a common epidermal condition that leads to scaly areas, inflamed skin and sticky or greasy dandruff. It usually affects people with an excessive oily skin and leads to skin irritation. It is common amongst people aged 15-20-35 years when stress induced hormones act or and they are taking an oily diet.

Scalp Psoriasis: It is a skin condition in which thick layers of dandruff are shed off and it needs immediate medical supervision. You may observe changes in your skin in such a condition.

Irritated scalp: In such a condition, if you are facing excessive sweating or a bacterial infection, redness or inflammation it leads to itchiness and skin irritation.

Dr. Jangid says,''Dandruff is not always the main reason behind an itchy scalp. Other factors as age, diet and stress induced hormones may affect your skin. A higher stress quotient definitely increases the chances of an itchy scalp and can increase the chances of seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff. Thus, one should pay attention to the diet pattern and reduce the intake of oily and junk food on a daily basis."

Common mistakes that people with an itchy scalp make

According to Dr. Jangid, the biggest mistakes women make when they have an itchy scalp is using a large amount of oil in their hair and keeping it overnight.

"This leads to the growth of an oil loving fungus. Visibility of dandruff flakes may cease for some time though. And we often think that the oil used is healing the dandruff, but it is harmful in the long run. Thus, we should prevent the usage of excessive oil on the scalp," he adds.

Some people also use curd for treating an itchy scalp. But Dr. Jangid says that "Curd also contains oil along with lactic acid, thus using it doesn't work in an effective manner and can upsurge your dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis. We often feel comfortable after using oil on an irritated scalp, but the hidden truth is we should keep our scalp dry. Flakiness will be visible for a short while in a dry scalp it will ultimately heal with the passage of time and reduce scalp itchiness."

Another common mistake made by the masses is the usage of various unnecessary online medications for the scalp without knowing the exact concentration of the ingredients.

On this, the expert cautions that "Online products have a general concentration of medicines and may showcase a positive response for some people and may aggravate the problem in others. Thus, you should strictly avoid using online medications without knowing the accurate proportion of the ingredients involved and consult your dermatologist for treating dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis."

What to do if you suffer from an itchy scalp?

Dr. Jangid's advice for people suffering from an itchy scalp

"One should get a proper diagnosis done for various skin conditions, be it dandruff, an irritated scalp or seborrheic dermatitis and then get a routine treatment accordingly. Treatment of an itchy scalp is not so simple and easy due to recurrence of dandruff and action of hormones. We do not have permanent treatment for this problem, but we can assure you that it fades away with time. Scalp psoriasis is a stubborn skin condition though and can stick with you for a longer time span in your course of life. These skin problems may wither off with age as well."

Further, the expert shares some helpful tips to manage an itchy scalp, which are as follows:

A general treatment plan for an itchy scalp includes keeping your hair short and using an anti-dandruff shampoo at least once a week.

Limit the usage of online products without taking consultation from an expert skin specialist.

Those suffering from too much dandruff might have to use anti dandruff shampoo every day. Since anti dandruff shampoo contains sulphate which can make your hair frizzy and dry, it is advisable to use conditioner post shampooing.

Do not use excessive oil on your skin and if an itchy scalp condition persists for a longer time period, consult your skin specialist right away and get your scalp treated as per your condition.

Ingredients will depend on the condition whether it is dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, etc. Let your doctor decide after analysing your scalp condition. In general, if your scalp health is normal, you can use anti dandruff shampoo available in the market 2 to 3 times a week and rest of the time you can use sulfate-free shampoo.

According to the current cosmetic trend everyone is keen to use online products. And around 70-80 per cent of the entire Indian population between the age group 20-30 years exhibits a habit of using online medications on an extreme level. They pay a visit to a dermatologist only when their condition worsens.

It is better to consult a skin specialist first, take his prescription and then buy the medication online, Dr. Jangid reiterates.

