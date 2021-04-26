Regular care is essential to keep your hair looking good and free from problems. Actually the hair attracts dirt and pollutants from the environment. These settle on the scalp and cause hair problems. In your home and right there on the kitchen shelf are some of the most powerful natural ingredients for hair care. Beauty icon Shahnaz Husain shares a few hair care secrets here. Go for garlic One common ingredient that is available in each and every home is garlic. It is said to be beneficial for the hair and can actually control hair loss and promote hair growth.