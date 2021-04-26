A paste made from the curry leaves may be added to yogurt and used as a pack for the hair.

Regular care is essential to keep your hair looking good and free from problems. Actually, the hair attracts dirt and pollutants from the environment. These settle on the scalp and cause hair problems. In your home and right there on the kitchen shelf are some of the most powerful natural ingredients for hair care. Beauty icon, Shahnaz Husain shares a few hair care secrets here. Also Read - Here's how to take care of your hair pre and post workout

Go for garlic

One common ingredient that is available in each and every home is garlic. It is said to be beneficial for the hair and can actually control hair loss and promote hair growth. Research has indicated that garlic helps hair growth because it contains selenium and sulphur, known to stimulate hair growth and also strengthen the hair. Selenium boosts blood circulation, which helps to transport nutrients to the hair follicles. This nourishes the hair and helps hair growth. Garlic is rich in Vitamin C, which boosts the health of the hair. Garlic has anti-microbial properties and fights bacterial and fungal infections of the scalp. In fact, it helps to cleanse and unclog the pores of the scalp, thus helping to treat problems like hair loss and dandruff, and also soothes the scalp. Also Read - Benefits of hair massage: Rujuta Diwekar shares the right way to do weekly Champi

Make your own garlic hair oil: You can make hair oil at home, which is infused with garlic. This can be done by chopping garlic cloves in small pieces and add it to pure coconut oil or olive oil. Keep it in a jar and store for seven to ten days in a cool, dry place. Or, you can mix chopped garlic with warm coconut oil. Massage the oil on the scalp half an hour before your shampoo. Also Read - Fenugreek, onions and other ingredients that will keep your hair strong this winter

Hot oil therapy helps

Hot oil therapy is also important for hair growth. The application of oil with a light massage stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles. Avoid vigorous massage or rubbing of the hair. Using your finger tips, actually move the scalp in small rotary movements. Heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair. Then, dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

Use neem to get rid of dandruff and itching

For dandruff and itching on the scalp, simmer Neem leaves in water and leave overnight to cool. Next day, make a paste of the Neem leaves and apply on the hair like a pack. Wash hair with plain water after 20 minutes.

Coconut oil for hair growth

It is said that coconut milk promotes hair growth. You can apply coconut milk on the hair at night. Leave on overnight and wash hair the next morning. Coconut milk not only promotes hair growth, but also softens dry hair.

Use eggs for that extra bounce

Beat an egg with 2 tablespoons sesame seed (til) oil. Apply on the hair and again wrap a hot towel for 10 minutes. Eggs contain biotin, the vitamin which helps hair growth. They also contain protein and add body to the hair.

Onions are great too

Onion juice applied on the scalp is said to help hair growth, because onions contain sulphur.

Say yes to curry leaves

In South India, curry leaves (Kari Patta) are applied to promote hair growth. A paste made from the curry leaves may be added to yogurt and used as a pack for the hair. Or, mix it with aloe vera gel and then apply on the hair. It improves hair texture and also encourages hair growth. Twice a week, add coconut oil to the fresh curry leaves and boil them. This should be boiled till a black residue is formed. Cool the mixture and then add the black residue on the scalp. Keep it on for an hour and then wash the hair.

Remember that a healthy scalp grows healthy hair.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)