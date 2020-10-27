Worried about hair falling out during winters? Read on to know what is it that causes excessive hair fall, and how you can prevent it.

As much as we appreciate the chilly winter for the hot morning coffee and bracing breeze, we can’t ignore the set of beauty woes that comes with it. One of the biggest nightmares most people suffer from during the cold winter months is hair fall. While shedding 100 strands a day is considered normal, you don’t need to panic if you are losing more than that. We get it. Nobody likes to see chunks of hair clogging the drain. But what is it that causes seasonal hair fall? Also Read - Simple tricks to keep your hair in great shape during winter

Does winter really cause hair to fall out?

A study by the British Association of Dermatologists examined the correlation between hair loss and seasons. As per the study, hair loss majorly occurs in the summer and fall. Another study also reported that when we shift from late fall to early winter, our hair goes through a shed phase. This happens because, in winter, the dry air sucks all the moisture from the scalp and makes it dry. A dry scalp will result in breakage. People with thin hair may experience more hair loss during winters. So, they need to be extra careful about hair loss. Winter might make your hair look more flat, dull and lifeless and you need to pay more attention to your hair than you ever did. Also Read - Things you can do right now to prevent winter hair damage

How to prevent hair fall during winters?

If you have spotted some extra strands in your hairbrush, that doesn’t mean you are on the verge of baldness. Just like your skin, your hair too is going through a change. However, if you wish to prevent seasonal hair loss or mitigate its effects, here are some tips that can help you. Also Read - How to manage curly hair during monsoon: Dr. Reshmi Shettyra shares her tricks

Get regular trims

According to experts, you should get regular trims every 4-8 weeks to maintain the health of your hair. Not only will it alleviate hair loss, it will help to remove split ends and prevent hair damage. Moreover, it will also stimulate hair growth.

Hot oil massage

Hot oil massage is the best remedy when winter wreaks havoc on your hair. Massage with hot oil to strengthen and nourish the hair scalp and make your hair shiny again. Coconut oil is a good option here.

Steam

Regular steaming opens the hair follicles so that they can absorb more nutrients. It will help moisturize your scalp and strengthen your hair. It will induce good hair health and make your hair shiny and smooth.

Air dry your hair

Allow your hair to dry out naturally instead of blow-drying them. Blow drying your hair causes hair breakage and sucks all the moisture out. However, you should avoid going out with wet hair as the dry winter air will make your hair dry and cause breakage.

Avoid hot showers

Washing your hair with hot water for too long can make your hair dry and frizzy, which can lead to irreversible hair damage. So, it is okay to take a hot shower but only for 10 minutes.

Indulge in deep conditioning at least once a week

Conditioning your hair is vital to replenish the moisture of your scalp and prevent seasonal hair fall. It will help maintain hair texture during the cold season and help you combat the effects of heating products and cold winter winds. You can DIY your own conditioner at home with the help of some basic kitchen ingredients.

Curd and lemon: Mix a few drops of lemon juice in curd and apply on your hair as a mask. This natural conditioner will reduce hair fall and cure the dryness of the scalp and reduce dandruff.

Yogurt and egg: Mix an egg to six tablespoons of yogurt and massage the mixture on your hair. Cover it for about 15-20 minutes and wash it with normal water. The protein content and lactic acid in yogurt will clean the scalp. Egg, on the other hand, acts as an effective conditioner and will add shine to dull hair.