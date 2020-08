Getting a relaxing scalp massage is one of the best ways to pamper yourself. Not only does it ease your stress and tension, scalp massage is also touted to be a great option for promoting hair growth. But the question is, is there any truth or science behind this claim? Research is very limited in this field. However, this theory may hold some promise and actually work for some. Also Read - Easy DIY banana hair mask recipes for dry and dull hair

A scalp massage is no different from a body, back or neck massage. It involves the gentle usage of fingertips on the scalp. However, a massaging device that imitates the movement and pressure of your fingertips can also be used. Whether or not you want to use oil depends on your preference.

Hair benefits of a this massage

A growing body of research suggests that scalp massaging can improve alopecia, a condition that leads to hair fall. A study published in the journal Eplasty found that men who received 4-minute scalp massage every day for 24 weeks had thicker hair at the end of the survey. Another report, published in the journal Dermatology and Therapy also came up with findings which support the theory that scalp massaging scalp massaging benefits our hair strands. In this research the participants experienced hair growth by taking scalp massage twice every day.

Dermatologists suggest that a massage on your scalp boosts your hair growth and thickness in two ways. Our hair originates from follicles located under the kin of the scalp. A massage stretches the cells of these hair follicles and boosts them, which results in thicker hair. Additionally, it dilates the blood vessels under your skin, which, in turn, boosts hair growth. However, more research is required to conclude about the hair benefits of a scalp massage.

Best ways to massage your scalp

There are various ways to give a rejuvenating massage to your scalp if you want to boost your hair growth. Here are a few of them.

Fingertip Massage

Apply light to medium pressure on your scalp with your fingertips. Use both your hands and move in circles.

Make sure you cover all the areas of your scalp.

Do this several times a day for at least 5 minutes at a stretch.

Massaging with brushes and tools

As already mentioned, you can use massaging devices for your scalp instead of fingertips. The choice will depend on your preference. The effect is more or less the same. The devices include brushes and handheld rubber massagers. While using a tool, follow the same rules that you would, while massaging with your fingertips.

Massaging with essential oils

Using essential oils for massaging your scalp can be good option because, apart from promoting hair growth, it will work as a stress reliever. Lavender oil can be your option. Studies have shown that it boosts hair volume and thickness too. Moreover, lavender is known to have a calming effect on your nerves. However, before applying this essential oil, be sure that you aren’t allergic to it. Pour the oil directly to your scalp and then massage with your fingertips or a device. Mixing the lavender oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil will be a good idea.