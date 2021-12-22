Post-Wedding Hair Care: Tips To Bring Back The Lost Lustre To Your Tresses

Hair styling products used during your wedding can turn your hair brittle and frizzy. Follow these tips to bring back that natural shine and lustre to your tresses.

A wedding is the most significant event in one's life. In fact, a lot of effort is put into the wedding preparation. This includes a focus on makeup and hairstyle, because you want to look your best on the biggest day of your life. Most grooms and brides put extra effort to look their best version on their wedding day. They sport different hairstyles during the ceremonies, for which hairstylists use different sprays, creams, and other chemical products to hold the hair in place. However, in this process, the hair goes through a lot. Once the wedding is over, you realize your hair has turned dry, frizzy and rough. That's why, it becomes even more important to take care of your hair after all the celebrations are over. If you're unsure on how to get back your soft, lustrous hair, here are some tips for you.

Post-Wedding Hair Care Tips To Follow

Gently remove the tangles: Once you remove all the hair clips and pins, it's important to get rid of the tangles. Use a wide-toothed comb to comb the bottom of your hair. Once it's tangle-free, comb the hair on your head. Divide the hair into sections so that you can remove the tangles easily.

Wash with lukewarm water: Wash your hair using lukewarm water. Lukewarm water is perfect for removing the chemicals from their hair styling products.

Shampoo and condition: Use a mild shampoo to remove all the chemicals, dirt, and sweat. Rinse it off and apply the conditioner generously. Beer rinsing can also help remove the hair's dullness and add some shine. Add some lemon juice to beer and rinse your hair with this. Finally, rinse it with plain water.

Opt for treatments: After a couple of days, shampoo your hair one more time and go for a protein treatment if needed.

How to nourish your hair post wedding

Chemical-based hair styling products can turn your hair brittle and frizzy. So once the celebration is over, you need to nourish your hair regularly to bring back its usual texture and make it healthy. Follow the given tips to nourish your hair properly.

Oil massage

Oiling is the best solution to overcome the roughness of your hair. Massaging your hair and scalp with lukewarm oil improves the hair texture and helps in blood circulation in the scalp. Take a generous amount of coconut oil, castor oil, almond oil, or olive oil, and warm it lightly.

Now dab some into your scalp and a tad bit on your hair. Work in circular motion and massage gently for 15-20 minutes. Once done, wrap a warm towel around your scalp and hair and leave it for some time. Shampoo off and see the magic!

Refrain from using heating appliances

During your wedding, you might have used a lot of heating appliances to style your hair. But once the celebration is over, try refraining from using any such heating appliances. Overuse of these appliances can turn your hair more dry and brittle.

Say no to chemical hair products for some time

Avoid using any chemical-based hair care products until the hair gains back its lost lustre and strength. Instead, embrace natural Ayurvedic products that are gentle to your hair. Vedix offers customized Ayurvedic solutions for hair and skin care. This way, you can get a tailor-made product that's specific to your needs.

Apply hair serum

Don't just leave your hair with regular shampoo and conditioner. Finish your hair care routine with serum application to bring back the natural shine of your hair.

Get a hair spa

Book yourself a hair spa treatment to restore its lost shine. Work with your hairstylist and choose only gentle products.

Take care of your diet

Along with external care, your hair also needs nourishment from within. Drink a lot of water to keep your body hydrated. Include food that is rich in vitamins in your diet. Opt for Indian gooseberry, eggs, cucumbers, olive, almonds, greens, and citrus fruits for healthier hair and skin.

Other tips to remember

If your hair is very damaged, consider trimming it.

Choose products that are low in alcohol content.

Use oil and conditioner regularly to bring back the lost lustre.

Choose products that are rich in argan oil and other moisturizing agents.

The article is authored by Dr Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a Formulator at Vedix, Ayurveda-based beauty brand. She is an expert at providing holistic solutions for health problems encompassing internal medicine, Panchakarma, Yoga, Ayurvedic nutrition, and formulations.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.