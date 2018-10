Few days back we gave you special skin care tips, especially shared by Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic. But when we talk about gearing up for the festive season it is not just skin that needs attention your overall appearance needs to be addressed which includes hair, back and of course toning up for the dance sessions. So here she tells us again how to take care of your hair, back and body

Condition your hair

During the time of festivities, you tend to experiment with various hairstyles and hair dos using a lot of hair products like hair sprays and serums. So, it’s important to keep your hair shiny, thick and well-conditioned. If your hair feels dull give it a quick conditioning treatment before you wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Here is how to do it: mix one teaspoon each of vinegar and honey with one egg. Beat them together well. Massage the mixture into the scalp. Then wrap the hair in a hot towel for twenty minutes, before washing the hair. Your hair will have more body and look shiny and manageable.

Polish your back

Apart from the usual pre-Navratri beauty treatments like waxing, facials, cleansing, manicures and pedicures, back polishing is a big hit with women since it enhances the look of a backless choli. It involves a combination of microdermabrasion, chemical peels and laser treatment and is carried out in sessions of half-an-hour each. The number of sessions depends on your skin type. So make sure you choose the right salon with a trusted expert to advice you on the same. Skin polishing isn’t something you can do at home.

Get a rejuvenating massage

Body and head massage treatments are popular during Navratri. They help you, tone up muscles and improve blood circulation. If you do not prefer massage at a massage parlour, you can have someone do it for you at home. Just make sure you’re doing it the right way to gain maximum benefits. First, massage the body with sesame seed (til) oil. Then apply body pack. “Ubtan” or body packs can be made at home for body care, consisting of wheat bran (choker), gram flour (besan), curd or cream of milk (malai) and a pinch of turmeric (haldi). Mix together and apply on body, before bathing. Wash off during bath to clear away the dead cells and make the skin soft and smooth.

With these home treatments you are good to go, girl.