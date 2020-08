Alongside the soothing showers, monsoon brings along something that most of us don’t like: Humidity. High levels of humidity can be a major issue particularly for those with dry, damaged hair. The humidity in the air depletes moisture level of the hair turning them into a ball of frizz. Though anyone may get frizzy hair, those with dry and damaged locks are more susceptible to it. But don’t let your frizzy hair make you fall out of love with the romance of monsoon. There are quite a few easy-to-follow hacks that will help you fight fizziness even on the humid-most monsoon days. Also Read - Facial cupping can give you an instant facelift and more

Pick up a shampoo judiciously

Choose a hair product that suits your hair type. For example, if your someone with natural frizz, opt for a shampoo that has high moisture content. It will offer the hydration your hair needs. However, do not use a shampoo every day. Switch to a routine of twice or thrice a week. Also, use cold water instead of hot water while rinsing your hair. Warm water robs your hair of moisture.

Don’t forget to use a hair conditioner

This hair product is equally important for your hair as a shampoo while it comes to increasing the moisture content to your tresses. A well-hydrated hair is less likely to get frizzy. In order to make the most of your conditioner, leave it on for 5 minutes at least before rinsing it off. If you want to take the moisture quotient of your hair up even further, apply a leave-in conditioner as well.

Oil your hair intermittently

This can look like a task of sorts. But, don’t write it off as yet. You can try oiling your hair twice at night every week to keep it moist and frizz-free. For oiling, cold pressed coconut oil can be a good option. You can also use olive oil along with it. They make for an excellent combo for frizzy hair. Comb your hair after you are through. This will ensure even distribution of oil. You need to wash your hair well after this oil treatment. If it stays on your scalp for long, it can lead to fungal infection. However, if you really don’t like the idea of using oil, try a good hair serum. It will tame down your frizzy tresses and help them settle down.

Dry your hair with a soft towel

Yes, your bathing towel can actually harm your hair if it’s thick or abrasive. Pick up a soft one with microfibre technology. It will be more gentle on your delicate locks. Also, make sure that you aren’t aggressively drying your hair with your towel. Rely on gentle strokes instead of harsh rubbing.

Be careful about how you style your hair

It's common to use heat and chemical while styling those locks. However, they can leave your hair dry, dead and frizzy. So, always use a heat protectant before using any heat styling tool like blow-dryer, straightener, curling iron or wand on your hair. Also, sprinkle a little hair spray before settling in for the final look of your hair. This goes a long way in protecting your mane from humidity and frizz.