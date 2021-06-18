Rains bring with a host of skin and hair problems. The high levels of humidity in the air tends to make our hair dry, frizzy and lustreless. Dandruff, split ends, dry scalp, hair fall are also common issues we face during monsoon. But don’t let the rains get to you. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has a simple DIY home remedy to keep your hair strong, healthy, and shining this season. Also Read - How to make and use rice water for beautiful skin and hair

“Shampoo companies even make special ads to lure us into buying their products. But chill, Mother Nature has already sorted this stuff out for us,” the nutritionist said. Also Read - Rujuta Diwekar shares top three foods to prevent hair loss this monsoon

Rujuta’s simple DIY for hair health uses ingredients such as vala (vetiver or khus roots), goonja seeds (rosary pea) and good old tulsi with its beej or seeds. Here’s how to prepare the simple DIY home remedy for haircare in monsoon – Also Read - Castor oil: The magic potion for healthy and lustrous hair

Take a glass bottle with a broad bottom.

Put 2-3 wala roots, 1-2 tulsi stocks, 1-2 goonja seeds and put them in the bottle.

Pour coconut or mustard oil into the bottle and leave it to soak in the herbs for 48 hrs.

Invite your girl friends or cousins over and give each other a good head, neck and shoulder massage.

Leave the oil on overnight and wash. No need for conditioner. Use the weather and not the blower to dry.

You can find these ingredients at local farms and ayurvedic stores across India.

Hair tips you must follow during the monsoon

Monsoon can be harsh on your locks. Below are a few hair tips you must follow to protect your hair from the damage of the season.

Don’t let the oil sit for too long

Regular oiling is good for hair health but don’t let it sit on the scalp for too long. When you keep the oil in your hair for hours, it can collect dirt that can mix with your scalp’s natural oil. Also, it can make your hair frizzier after washing. Wash your hair within 1-2 hours after oiling.

No need to wash your hair daily

Washing your hair every day can make your locks excessively dry and cause damage. Experts suggests washing your hair every other day or every 2 to 3 days is generally fine. Apply a conditioner after shampoo to tame unruly hair.

Wash your hair if it gets wet in the rain

It’s advisable to wash your hair immediately if it gets unexpectedly wet in the rain and leave your wet hair loose. The moistness can trap bacteria in the scalp and tying wet hair can cause breakage and roughness.

Avoid using too much shampoo

This is a most common mistake people make when washing their hair. Shampooing helps clean the scalp and remove excess oil. But when it’s overused, it can strip your hair of its natural oils and moisture, resulting in dull, damaged and dry locks.

Skip the blow-dry

It’s best to avoid the blow-dry during the monsoon as the hot air can cause more frizz and damage to your locks. You may apply a serum sparingly after washing your hair, and dry your hair naturally.