International Men’s Health Week is celebrated annually during the week preceding and including Father’s Day. This year, Men’s Health Week is June 14-20. The week highlights the importance of men’s health and wellness. So, let’s talk about hair care for men today. Hair care is an essential hygienic routine for both men and women. But sharing your wife’s or sister’s hair care products may not be a good idea. Now, you may want to ask – Is hair care for men different from that of women? Get your query answered by Dr. Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix, which provides customised Ayurvedic solutions. Also Read - Reduced Sexual Desire To Pain In Genitals: The Top 10 Effects of COVID-19 Infection On Men’s Health

“Hair is hair, despite your gender. So, what’s wrong with using your wife’s good smelling products? Ayurveda would say no. Despite everyone having seemingly similar hair on their scalp, the ways to care for them alter significantly. Ayurveda personalizes all its treatment solutions. The herbs are chosen explicitly after assessing the overall status of your three doshas (Vata, Pitta & Kapha). So, while you whizz around the city wearing a helmet amidst the harsh sunlight, rain and pollution, Ayurveda has your back,” says Dr. Gandhi. Also Read - Prostate cancer: Bring down you risk of this condition by having several cups of coffee a day

Tips For Choosing Men’s Hair Care Products

Dr. Gandhi also suggests some dos and don’ts for men’s hair care, as well as how to choose the best Ayurveda hair care products for you. Keep reading… Also Read - Erectile dysfunction can be reversed: Seek help to avoid complications

Squeaky clean: Men sweat more than women and also produce more oil. Working out and being outdoors can push them to over-cleanse their scalp. Over-cleansing can make your hair brittle and lead to hair fall. Over-cleansing can also dry out the scalp, triggering more oil production, which will again prompt over-cleansing, pushing you into a vicious circle.

Herbs like Lodhra, Mint, Sandalwood, Aloe, Asana, etc., control oil and keep the scalp cool. Using these in hair care products can prevent oiliness and sweating. Mild, natural, and sulfate-free formulas can prevent damage from frequent washes.

Deeply nourished: Intensely satisfying nightly hot oil massages can prevent balding and greying. The stress relief benefits of head massage can positively alter your entire life’s perspective. Men often fail to acknowledge the TLC (tender love and care) their body needs.

Overlooking your hair issues until it becomes severe often leads the problem to the point of no return. Diagnosing and treating issues at early stages is thus helpful. Indulge in an herb-infused hair mask on your day off. Use a comb regularly to gently stimulate your scalp to promote hair growth.

Never wash your hair without oiling it, and never apply oil to hair after washing it. Ayurveda recommends Abhyanga (massaging) before Snana (washing).

Metabolism-wise: Women produce hormones that prevent balding, unlike men. In practice, I often come across men indulging more in unhealthy diet and lifestyle, for they seldom fear putting on weight. Of course, there is no fear of delaying their menstrual period. But in the long run, men tend to develop metabolic issues like diabetes, thyroid, blood pressure, and heart troubles more frequently than women. And metabolic diseases precipitate poor hair health.

This is a perfect reason for men to work out, play sports, master sirsasana, and eat healthy regularly. Men need to find more beneficial stress coping mechanisms, as smoking and drinking will only make things worse for hair health and life in general. Ayurveda offers hair Rasayanas with Bhringraj, Ashwagandha, and Amla for men to prevent balding and premature greying.

According to Dr. Gandhi, Vedix personalizes hair care for men based on each individual’s current state of dosha imbalance (also known as Vikruti).

Celebrate International Men’s Health Week by spreading these hair care tips to your male friends or colleagues, husband, brother, and father.