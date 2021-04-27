If you’re suffering from hair loss after recovering from COVID-19 infection you’re not alone. Indian doctors have raised concern that there is a sharp rise in the number of temporary reversible hair loss cases also known as telogen effluvium in post-Covid patients due to physical and emotional stress. Multiple studies have also confirmed that hair fall is an after-effect of Covid-19. The adverse effect of Covid-19 pandemic on mental and physical conditions of even those who have not had the infection is well known and documented. Currently problems such as hair loss are fast emerging as one of the common