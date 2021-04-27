If you’re suffering from hair loss after recovering from COVID-19 infection, you’re not alone. Indian doctors have raised concern that there is a sharp rise in the number of temporary reversible hair loss cases, also known as telogen effluvium, in post-Covid patients due to physical and emotional stress. Multiple studies have also confirmed that hair fall is an after-effect of Covid-19. The adverse effect of Covid-19 pandemic on mental and physical conditions of even those who have not had the infection is well known and documented. Currently, problems such as hair loss are fast emerging as one of the common side effects of this pandemic. People without Covid-19 infection are also reporting hair loss because of stress caused by the corona threat. Also Read - Beware! Exposure to Common Pesticides Can Increase Risk of COVID-19 Infection

What causes hair loss post-Covid infection?

According to Dr. Debraj Shome, Cosmetic Surgeon & Director, The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai, hair loss post-Covid usually begins two or three months after the patient gets recovered from Covid-19. Noticeable hair loss usually starts after an average of about 55 days post-recovery, he said.

"Hair loss happens due to fever because of infection, diet changes, stress due to isolation, financial worries, or fear of losing the job. This hair loss is known as telogen effluvium. This condition is a temporary form of hair loss and is often seen in corona patients because of the shock that the body sustains resulting from fever and other symptoms," explained Dr. Shome, adding that they have seen around 20 patients with such hair fall recently.

Covid-19 is not the only reason that can cause this type of hair fall. Other factors such as changes in diets, weight loss, sudden hormone changes, and iron deficiency can further accelerate this process, asserted Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

“The hair goes into the resting phase sooner than nature intends and this results in clumps of hair in your hairbrush. The hair fall usually occurs from all across the scalp. Telogen effluvium is a temporary condition, which improves in about three to six months post-onset of hair loss,” Dr. Kapoor added.

How to combat hair fall post Covid-19 recovery

If hair fall is alarming, it is advisable to consult a good dermatologist for hair fall treatments. If the hair loss is accompanied by itching or flakiness in the scalp, then go to a hair specialist for specific treatments. The dermatologists at the Esthetic Clinics recommend exercising, de-stressing, and eating a well-balanced diet to combat hair fall. Here are some tips suggested by Dr. Kapoor to get rid of hair fall:

Say goodbye to stress: Relax, take a deep breath, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and let the recovery take its course. The sooner you say goodbye to stress the soon hair shedding with stop. Include few minutes of mediation and breathing exercises in the daily schedule.

Switch to a rainbow diet: Include loads of colourful seasonal vegetables and fruits such as spinach, lettuce, oranges, figs, and capsicum in your daily diet.

Make an exercise routine: Try a mix of cardio, strength training, and yoga. Getting a good night’s sleep is also important.

Avoid hair styling products and treatments: Follow a gentle hair care routine and use products that suit your hair type.

Take supplements: Iron and Vitamin D supplements may help but take them after consulting your doctor for restoring hair health.

Medical treatments such as the USA patented QR678 hair fall therapy can also be an effective and safe solution for these patients, the experts suggested. “QR 678 helps curb hair fall and increases the thickness, number, and density of existing hair follicles, offering great coverage to the ones with hair loss. It is a non-invasive, non-surgical, safer, and affordable procedure,” elaborated Dr. Shome.