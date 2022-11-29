LED Hair Growth Treatment: Proven Steps For Healthier, Stronger And Longer Hair
How often can you use red light therapy for hair growth?
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : November 30, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Hair thinning and hair loss has become so prevalent among Indian women that it causes additional stress. While stress is a factor that can result in hair fall, women are indeed getting more stressed because of their diminishing mane. If they opt for salon treatments, it needs consistent visits that may not be cost-effective and are time-consuming.
LED Hair Treatment
Now, this is where a new approach to LED hair treatment comes to the rescue.
Red light therapy is a safe way to increase hair density and thickness.
It is a non-invasive treatment that restores your hair growth cycle without any side effects.
Today, we have devices like LED combs which improve your mane.
How Does This Light Therapy Work?
Many people do not know how this light therapy works, so they cringe over using these methods. But using solutions that contain other harsh chemicals may do more damage to your hair quality even if it promises hair regrowth.