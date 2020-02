If you feel that washing three times or two times is too less as your hair gets very dirty after each gym session, just skip the shampoo. @Shutterstock

An intense session at the gym can surely give you some hair-raising worries if you are not too careful. Sure, hitting the gym is necessary for maintaining overall health and fitness. But then you need to look beautiful too, right? So other than taking care of your skin, you also need to make sure your hair does not suffer because of your workout. If you don’t follow any post-workout routine for hair health, you will soon be left with limp and dull hair. This is because, when you work out, you also sweat a lot, and this can clog your follicles. If not kept clean, this can lead to hair fall and dull and oily hair. Let us look at a few things that you can do to keep your flowing tresses shiny and glowing all the time. Just keep in mind these few simple post-workout routine for healthy hair.

Wash your hair after an intense workout session

As we mentioned earlier, when you sweat, it makes your hair dirty. So, you need to always freshen-up post-workout. Take a nice bath and wash your hair. Do this at least three times a week. But try not to wash your hair every day as this will led to adverse results. Most shampoos contain chemicals and it is not advisable to wash your hair every day. If you have dry hair, you can even make it 2 times a week.

Use just water on your hair

If you feel that washing three times or two times is too less as your hair gets very dirty after each gym session, just skip the shampoo. Get under the shower and wash your hair thoroughly. This will clean your hair and you also don’t have to worry about the chemicals in shampoos. This is a good thing also because when you let the sweat stay on your scalp, it can make the hair follicles weak and the roots weak. Use just water for hair health.

Or just use conditioner

This is also called co-washing. Here, you go straight to the conditioner and skip the shampoo part when you wash your hair. This will ensure that your hair’s natural oils are not stripped off by your shampoo. Yet, the conditioner will clean and nourish your hair.

Dry shampoo may help too

This can help you revive your sweaty and oily hair and you don’t even have to get into the shower for it. Spray some dry shampoo on your hair, spread it and you are ready with clean hair.