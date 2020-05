Flaxseeds are considered as a superfood because of its many potential health benefits. They are packed with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, antioxidants, and cancer-fighting lignans. This food is well-known for its ability to aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Also Read - Frizzy hair can be tough to handle: Get rid of it naturally

Besides its nutritional values and the ability to fight a range of diseases, flaxseed is also emerging as a beauty ingredient, especially for hair care. It is claimed that applying flaxseed topically as an oil or eating ground flaxseeds on a regular basis can give a stronger and smother hair. However, there's limited research to back the claim. Flaxseeds can be a solution for your hair problems because of these reasons:

It contains omega-3 fatty acids, such as called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is good for heart health. ALA can also reduce inflammation, which is the cause of many diseases that affect hair growth too.

Flaxseed is a rich source of B vitamins, which can make your hair grow stronger and healthier.

Vitamin E present in flax seeds can reduce the effects of free radicals on your scalp, prevent hair loss. Adequate vitamin E intake can increase capillary circulation in the scalp, thereby helping to increase hair growth.

You can better reap its hair-health benefits through consumption of ground flax seeds or flaxseed oil than topical applications of the oil on your hair.

Use Flaxseed oil as a Hair Mask or Gel

You can use flaxseed oil, which is easily available in grocery stores, as a hair mask. How to do it – Massage the oil directly into your hair and leave it on for up to 15 minutes. Then wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Another way is to use the oil as a pre-conditioning rinse after shampooing. How to do it – Apply the oil after shampooing your hair, keep it for a while and rinse it off with water before you use a conditioner.

You can also use the oil as a hair gel. Here, you should let it stay in your hair throughout the day until your next shampoo session.

Tips for Adding Flax Seeds to Your Diet

Flax seeds or flaxseed oil are a versatile ingredient. They can be added to many common foods. Ground flax seeds are easier to digest than the whole seeds. If you have bought whole flax seeds, grind them and store it in an airtight container. Flaxseed oil is easily available in the market. However, flaxseed oil is not suitable for high-temperature cooking. Below are some tips to add flax seeds to your diet:

Soak in water and drink it as part of your daily fluid intake

Use flaxseed oil as a dressing on salads

Add ground flax seeds to your hot or cold breakfast cereal

Mix with yogurt for a healthy snack time

Add them into cookie, muffin, bread or other batters

They can be added into smoothies to thicken up the consistency

Use them while making meat patties

You can also take flaxseed capsules as a nutritional supplement but ask your doctor before taking any supplements.