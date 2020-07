Monsoon brings respite from the scorching summer heat, but this lovely season can be tough on your skin and hair. If you have curly hair, it can be even more difficult to keep your tresses looking luscious and healthy. Curly hair is beautiful but maintaining it is a big task. Even celebrity dermatologist Dr. Reshmi Shettyra agrees to it. In a video posted on her Instagram page, she confessed that managing her curls is very tiring and that she suffered from hair loss. In a bid to make her hair look fresh and bouncy, she made some mistakes like washing her hair almost every day which ripped off the moisture from her hair even more and made it drier. Despite eating good food and living a healthy lifestyle, her hair kept falling. Then she realized the real culprit was the monsoon, frequent washing, and the curls and its products. Also Read - Hair fall treatment at home -- 7 remedies that work!

“Curly hair is firstly rough cause cuticles are not tight, frizzy cause can’t retain the moisture / absorbs too much moisture from the ambiance and swells up, breaks as the hair is weak cause of damaged cuticle and further swelling,” Dr. Reshmi wrote in a text accompanying the video. Also Read - Brushing wet hair, and other bad habits that can damage your tresses

What your curly hair actually need is hydration, essential fats and some protein to bind and repair the cuticles, she added. Also Read - Excessive hair fall may be due to fluctuating hormones, Lupus

Tips to manage curly hair during the monsoon

To repair her damaged hair, Dr. Reshmi went first went for a good hair spa to give back the moisture, followed by a protein treatment to heal the cuticles. Here are some tips to look after curly hair in the rainy season.

Wash your hair 2-3 times a week

Use a shampoo that normally works for your curly hair, and wash your hair two-three times a week to keep the scalp clean. There is no need to change the shampoo but if your scalp starts to feel itchy and flaky, look for the one which contains ketoconazole. This is a medicated shampoo designed to treat fungal infections affecting the scalp.

Don’t skip the conditioner

After washing your scalp, don’t forget to condition your curls. While a good shampoo may help solve the problems like dandruff and greasiness, your hair still needs a small dose of conditioner to keep the frizz at bay.

Avoid oiling often

As monsoon can make your hair drier and a lot frizzier, you may be tempted to oil your hair more often than usual. But that’s where many people go wrong. The oil will only weigh your hair down; instead, use a gel-based smoothening serum to tame your frizz.

No straightening treatments

It is not a good idea to go for smoothening treatments during the rainy season. You will not get the best results, but end up wasting your money and harming your hair. Your curls will attract the moisture in the air and the waviness will return soon. Experts recommend that you should get your treatments done before or after the monsoon.

Avoid bleaching your hair

Don’t go for any drastic colour changes that may require bleaching your hair or use of harsh chemicals during the monsoon season. It can dehydrate your hair even more. If you want to go for a makeover, you may add highlights or get a basic colour touch up.