How Do You Make Rosemary Oil Hair Mask At Home?

Rosemary Essential Oil Hair Mask: Hair masks from essential oil can help make hair thick and strong.

How do you use rosemary essential oil for hair growth and thickness? Who doesn't want thick and strong hair? Everyone wants their hair to remain dense and shiny. But for this, along with a healthy diet, hair care is also necessary. Rosemary essential oil is also considered effective in accelerating hair growth. Its properties help strengthen the hair roots and bring shine to the hair. However, if it is used as a hair mask, it can be more beneficial. So, let us learn through this article how to make a hair mask with rosemary essential oil.

4 Rosemary Essential Oil Hair Masks

For healthy hair growth, apply these four hair masks of rosemary essential oil and know how to make them.

Rosemary Oil And Egg Hair Mask

To prepare this hair mask:

TRENDING NOW

Put an egg in the bowl. Add two spoons of rose water and 5-6 drops of rosemary oil. Keep this hair mask on for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash the hair with mild shampoo.

Eggs are very beneficial for making hair thick. The mixture of these two can also help in strengthening the hair. If your hair falls a lot, use this hair mask twice weekly.

Rosemary Oil And Banana Hair Mask

Rosemary essential oil and banana hair mask is beneficial for strengthening hair. Besides, it is also helpful in keeping the hair soft and shiny.

Mix banana, one teaspoon of honey, and two teaspoons of oats in a bowl to prepare the hair mask. Add two spoons of rosemary tea and five drops of lavender and essential oil. Prepare the mask and apply it to the hair, and after 20 minutes, wash the hair with a mild shampoo.

Rosemary Oil And Fenugreek Hair Mask

To prepare rosemary oil and fenugreek hair mask:

You may like to read

Add two spoons of fenugreek powder to a bowl. Add three spoons of aloe vera gel and 6 to 7 drops of essential oil. Please keep it for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Fenugreek is very effective in strengthening hair roots. The essential properties present in it can help make hair thick.

Aloe Vera And Rosemary Oil Hair Mask

To prepare this:

In a bowl, take two spoons of coconut oil and 2 to 3 spoons of aloe vera gel. Add 5-6 drops of rosemary oil and prepare a hair mask. Keep this hair mask on your hair for 20 minutes. It is considered effective in making hair soft and shiny. If you want to strengthen the hair roots, this can be the best hair mask.

By using these four hair masks, hair can grow healthy. If you have any scalp infection, do a patch test before using it.