Who doesn't like straight silky hair? For years, a straightener has been a girl's best friend as well as the worst enemy. These styling devices can harm the hair structure, and you can't always be sure about the effect of chemical hair straightening procedures. In this article, we will see how you can easily get naturally straight and silky hair at home. While you will probably not achieve pin-straight hair using only natural processes, these techniques will help moisturize, relax, and straighten your hair without the damaging side-effects of chemicals or heat.

Home Remedies For Straight And Silky Hair

Whole Milk and Eggs Straight Hair Mask

Eggs and milk are two of the easily available items in your kitchen. Have you ever thought how easily these two, when combined together, can help you get straight hair? Well, all you need to do is to follow the steps mentioned below:

Take 1 cup milk, 2 eggs and whip it slowly for a minute or so. Then dip your hair in this mix for 10-15 minutes. It's going to stink real bad, but squeeze out the mix from your hair, tie them in a bun and cover it for an hour or so using a hair cap. Wash it off with a mild and paraben-free shampoo and voila….. see the result!

Coconut Milk And Lime Juice

Coconut is not only good for keeping your hair moisturised, but it also helps you in getting straight hair. Follow these easy steps and get the ultimate silky straight hair.

Take a cup of coconut milk and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the juice from half a lemon and 2 teaspoons of corn-starch. Heat this mix for a few minutes, let it cool down and apply to your hair. Let this mix sit for an hour or so and then wash it off with a mild and paraben-free shampoo and conditioner.

Aloe-Vera Gel

Aloe vera has many skin and hair benefits. All you need to do is to boil a cup of hot water and add 3 teaspoons of flaxseeds in it. Let it boil on a low flame and then let it cool. You will see a slippery gel. Now, take 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel (preferably organic 100% aloe vera gel or you can also scoop out the gel from an aloe vera leaf), 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 teaspoon castor oil and 2 teaspoons honey, mix everything well. Now apply the mix on damp hair and leave it till it dries. Wash it off with a mild and paraben-free shampoo and conditioner.

Banana And Honey Pack

Bananas are another excellent ingredient for healthy hair and skin. It can also be used for getting straight and silky hair easily at home. Mash a banana, add some honey, 1/2 cup of yoghurt and two tablespoons of olive oil. Apply this on your hair and wrap a towel around it for an hour or so. Wash your hair with water and let it dry naturally.

Olive Oil And Eggs

Olive oil and egg make a terrific combo to give straight-looking hair. Eggs nourish the hair from the root to the tips. Use a good quality olive oil for your hair. The goodness of olive oil has all the nourishment your hair needs. When olive oil is combined with eggs, the combination is similar to the natural oil found in our body and thus it makes your hair nourished, silky and straight.

Bananas And Yoghurt

We are all aware of the goodness of bananas and the hair-friendly nutrients it contains. This combination with yoghurt works great on dandruff.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has several benefits in hair care. It helps to restore pH levels of the hair. It stimulates and helps promote hair growth. Above all, it helps to straighten hair and gives great-looking hair. ACV is a natural hair-straightening ingredient.

Multani Mitti, Rice Flour, And Egg

Multani mitti, the perfect skin-enhancing ingredient, is fantastic for our hair. Multani Mitti works well in straightening hair. It also helps to treat dandruff.