Who doesn’t like straight silky hair? For years a straightener has been a girl's best friend as well as the worst enemy. These styling devices can harm the hair structure and you can't always be sure about the effect of chemical hair straightening procedures. In this article we will see how you can easily get naturally straight and silky hair at home. While you will probably not achieve pin-straight hair using only natural processes these techniques will help moisturize relax and straighten your hair without the damaging side-effects of chemicals or heat. Home Remedies For Straight And Silky Hair Whole