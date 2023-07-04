Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Hair fall happens every day and everyone sheds hair. This is the normal function of the body, the hair grows, then falls and new hair come in its place. But there's a catch, at one time only about 5 to 10 per cent of the hairs on your head are in shedding phase and that means only about 50-100 hairs a day. Anything more than that can be an indication of a problem that needs attention.
Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, tells us all about normal hair fall, when hair loss isn't normal, what causes excessive hair fall, and more.
We have about 1-1.2 lakh hairs on the scalp. The hair growth happens in a cycle for four stages. Normally, 90 per cent of the hairs on our head are in the growth state or the anagen phase. The last phase is the exogen phase in which the hair sheds from the scalp. It is normal to lose 50 to 100 hairs per day during the exogen phase.
There is another catch to it, when we say an average of 100 hairs a day is normal it does not mean that it is ok. For example, if you have been losing 30 hair every day and suddenly start looing 75 per day, then it is not normal, it is excessive hair fall. Each person's hair history is unique, don't compare it with others. The common places to see if you have excessive hair fall:
The best way to compare is look at before and after pictures and you will know if the hair is signaling for a potential problem and needs checking out."
Among the many causes of hair fall, some are:
Hair shedding is a normal process and as the body adjusts to the trigger the hair fall generally reduces. Women have more hair fall than men. To know if your condition is worsening, try doing a gently pull test and if more than 10 strands of hair come in your hand then it is time to go visit your doctor.
Another thing to keep in mind is that hair shedding and hair loss, though used interchangeably, are different procedures. Hair shedding can be temporary whereas hair loss can be because of thyroid, pattern baldness, etc.
Keep in mind that though it is the tiniest organ in our body, hair is a very complex organ. It always needs care and nourishment. Therefore, if you notice anything unusual in your hair then consult a good trichologist to get to the bottom of the issue and get an expert and customized hair treatment.
