Using cold water to wash hair is not something you want to do in winter. Can we use hot water instead? Does the temperature of the water matter to our hair quality? The answer is yes. However, both hot and cold water have their own pros and cons, when it comes to our hair health. We can get the benefits of both by using them in a balanced way to our regimen. Read on to find how –

Hot water

Pros – Using warm water helps open the pores on your scalp and helps remove sweat, dirt and oil. Warm water also opens up the hair cuticles, allowing moisture to enter your hair, and helps makes your hair soft and shiny.

Cons – However, prolonged or repeated exposure to hot water can strip the hair of its natural oil and moisture, leaving it dry. Lack of these oils can also make you hair less shiny and lose thickness. In addition, hot water can weaken your hair roots and cause them to loosen or even uproot.

When to use warm water? Water should be lukewarm and never so hot that it burns your hair or scalp. Warm water should only be used when cleansing the hair at the beginning of wash day.

Cold water

Pros – Cold water helps close the pores and cuticles in the scalp, seal in the moisture and prevents frizzy hair. Conditioning with cold water softens the hair, adds shine and improves your hair texture. Cold water also helps improve blood circulation, ensuring better delivery of the nutrients and minerals from your diet up to your scalp. Better circulation also helps your body remove wastes more efficiently, which otherwise could cause your hair to grow more slowly.

Cons: However, cold water tends to flatten the hair. Specially for those with thin and fine hair, a cold-water rinse can make your hair fall flat and reduce the volume. Cold water may then be an unfavourable option.

When to use warm water? Cold water should be used when rinsing out the conditioner in your hair, at the end of wash day.