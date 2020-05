Rummage your pantry for some important ingredients, which can turn into brilliant homemade hair masks for your luscious locks. @Shutterstock

Sunny mornings, yummy ice creams and cold showers; the summer season is fun, but, sadly, not so much for your hair. Whether it's damage, dryness, flakes, frizz, or fading, we all run into hair issues. The change in season which raises the heat even inside your home, environmental elements, and the use of hot hair tools may lead to multiple hair problems, which, at times, are beyond the repairing powers of your shampoo and hair conditioner. At the same time, thanks to lockdown, there's hardly anything you can do to get your exclusive hair care essentials from the stores or order it online. Therefore, you just need to rummage your pantry for some important ingredients, which can turn into brilliant homemade hair masks for your luscious locks. Yes, take a look at how a few kitchen products can help in fixing your hair woes.

Honey, egg, and apple cider vinegar mask

If your hair feels a bit dry then this mask may work wonders. It is a great hydrating treatment that provides shine and nourishes without weighing down strands. Honey helps in softening the hair whereas apple cider vinegar contains acidic properties which help in repairing hair from frizz and dryness. Eggs are rich in proteins and this is the reason why it is regarded as one of the best hair masks.

What you need

1 teaspoon of honey

1 egg

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

How to

Mix all the ingredients in a small bowl. (You can double the recipe, depending on your hair’s length)

Apply and leave it on for 30-40 minutes before rinsing.

This treatment is for all hair types.

Coconut oil, sugar, and essential oil mask

If flakes start to appear on your scalp, which leads to dandruff, then this is the mask for you. Here, the exfoliating treatment helps in removing and reducing flakes as the sugar breaks down to glycolic acid, which dissolves dead cells. Meanwhile, the coconut oil and an essential oil like peppermint oil collectively comprise of fatty acids and anti-inflammatory benefits which helps in promoting circulation to the scalp.

What you need

2 tablespoons of raw unrefined coconut oil

4 teaspoons of raw sugar

5 drops of peppermint oil

2 drops of tea tree oil

How to

Mix all the above ingredients in a small bowl.

Apply the mixture directly to two inch sections of clean and damp hair in the shower.

Once properly applied, gently massage your hair for 1-3 minutes.

Then clip your hair up and leave the mask till your shower.

Egg, curd and mustard oil mask

This mask is for dry hair. Eggs are rich in vitamin A, B12, D and E, fatty acids and protein, which can help your hair in various ways. The protein helps strengthen the roots, the fatty acids make it a natural hair conditioner and B12 helps add volume. Curd and mustard oil are considered age-old hair friendly ingredients, which provide moisture to your hair follicles and scalp.

What you need

1 egg

3-4 tablespoons of curd

1 tablespoon of mustard oil

How to