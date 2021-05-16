Hair is not just for thermoregulation, protections and hub of normal-flora. There’s no doubt that having beautiful hair gives you confidence. Cuticle is the important layer of your hair, which can be adversely affected due to weather change. It’s important to change the regime according to weather to maintain healthy hair. Also Read - Dandruff can be an embarrassing problem: A few home remedies for healthy hair

Summer Hair Care

Due to the high temperature outside, the cuticle pores expand because of which the hair dehydrates. It makes the hair dry, frizzy ending up with split ends and finally breakage. To add on, the excessive sweat and sebum secreted disturbs the normal pH of the scalp, the scalp becomes more prone to fungal and other such bacterial infections. Just a small variation in the products help in maintaining hair health, which includes: Also Read - Considering hair transplant surgery? Beware of the possible complications

Avoiding exposure of hair to too much sun and using hair serums containing SPF. Use base oils such as coconut oil, jojoba oil and avocado oil which has a higher density. These oils will shrink the cuticle pores thereby helping in moisture retention.

In summer, oil can be left for more than 12 hours but not more than 24hours. Hair becomes a house for dirt and micro-organism if the oil is left more than 24 hours. Also Read - Hair care tips: Things you should never do to wet hair

Take a frequent head bath with shampoo which is low at ammonium lauryl sulphate since it doesn’t help in moisture retention. The application of serum in your routine is a must.

Winter Hair Care

Excessive moisture in the environment and lower temperature shrinks the pores not allowing the nutrition to get into the hair. Due to dampness and moisture retention, there is clumping of the dead skin and accumulation of dirt, causing dandruff. The hair is more prone to hair fall because of a lack of required nourishment. The hair becomes sticky and comparatively oily which leads to unhealthy and dull hair.

To maintain such a condition, the products used should be lower in molecular size and lesser in density to easily penetrate the cuticle.

Base oil should include lemongrass, eucalyptus and importantly lavender. Avoid using serum and conditioner Use a mild shampoo without sulphates to avoid hair damage. Hair spas are advised wherein the hair packs and hair oil applied is infused into the hair using moderate heat.

Spring Hair Care

Due to the transition from extreme cold to extreme heat, there are some pre-summer shedding that occurs. It’s important to differentiate between hair fall and hair shedding during this period.

Changing in products like:

The use of basil oil, Manuka and Bergamot is proven to be highly effective. These are highly nutritious and gives a large number of minerals required for new hair growth after hair shedding. Regular hot oil treatment, heat infused hair spas is advised. The use of serum should be a part of the routine.

However, apart from changing your hair care regimen, it is very important to consume a healthy diet and maintain body fitness. Regular exercise will help maintain the shine and health of your hair as well as your skin.

(Authored by Ms Supritha Ramesh, Founder, Sash Products)