Nowadays, we are spoilt for choices while it comes to buying anything, starting from a car to something as simple as a bottle of shampoo. Well, choosing the best shampoo for your mane may not be as simple as it sounds. Colour-safe, hydrating, strengthening, are only a few of the constantly widening base of beauty jargons that you are stumped by, on that bottle of shampoo.

GOLDEN RULES FOR CHOOSING THE RIGHT SHAMPOO

Countless options and fancy words may actually have you muddled in a hair rut. But it is important to pick up the right product for cleaning your tresses. This is because shampoos, to a large extent, are responsible for how your hair looks. Here, we help you with the buying process.

Make a choice based on your hair type

There are different hair types and problems as well. While some are born with dry hair, others have an annoyingly greasy hair texture. Then, there are others who frequently complain about dandruff. For dry mane, opt for thick, creamy formulations. Their fats and oil are present in a water-based medium. This lends moisture to your hair and softens it too. The best shampoo for oily hair is a mild herbal one. You may need to wash your hair quite frequently if you have greasy tresses. Do you find it difficult to drive away dandruff? Always pick up a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo. Use this once a week alongside your regular shampoo. While choosing an anti-dandruff product, don’t forget to buy one that suits your hair type.

Pick up a pH neutral shampoo Look for one with a pH between 5-7. These are the best choices for your hair as they are gentle and are efficient cleansers. Read the label on your shampoo bottle before buying.

Go for the ammonia-free options

Ammonia has a damaging effect on your hair. It can actually open up your cuticles. Using it frequently has quite a few negative impacts on your delicate hair. So, research online for shampoos that are free of ammonia.

Change your brands at regular intervals

You may have found the perfect shampoo for yourself once. But do remember to change the brand at a gap of a month or so. This is because your scalp becomes resistant to it. Once this happens, you will not get the desired results. However, don’t opt for a different type. Pick up the shampoo that suits your hair type.