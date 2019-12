In winters, dandruff gets worse because of dry and cold air. © Shutterstock.

The temperature is dropping gradually and if you are not careful, the cold air can take a serious toll on your health and hair. One that common health issue that you may face in the winter is dandruff, which leads to itchy scalp. In some cases, dandruff may block follicles and lead to increased hair fall.

In winters, dandruff gets worse because of dry and cold air. Dandruff can be annoying, especially when those flakes fall on your dark wintry clothes. However, you can avoid embarrassing dandruff.

Here some lifestyle changes and home remedies that can help reduce and treat dandruff.

Limit hair wash

Do not wash your hair often during winters as it will reduce moisture from your scalp. Avoid using hot water on your head; instead use lukewarm water or cold water if you can stand. You may use shampoo but rinse the soap out of your hair properly to prevent irritation and dandruff.

Brush your hair often

It may help stimulate the scalp and increase blood circulation. This will further help increase the secretion of oils that keep hair and scalp healthy.

Drink more water

During winters, we often forget to drink water and this a reason why our scalp become dry. Lack of water dehydrates the skin and hair, causing more dandruff. Drink at least 4 litres of water a day to keep your body hydrated.

Cotton towel

Use cotton towel to wipe your hair after wash. Avoid using towel with rough texture as it can lead to more frizz.

Eat healthy

One way to get rid of dandruff is to eat healthy. Vitamin B, zinc, and omega 3 are good for your hair and scalp. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables to get the nutrients. Also, include eggs, fish, bananas and spinach, which are good sources for these nutrients.

Consume less sugar

Sugar is not good for your skin, as well as hair. High level of sugar in the blood may cause excess oily flakes and leads to dandruff. Instead of sugar, consume honey or jaggery.

Oil your hair before head bath

Using coconut oil may help hydrate the scalp and the hair. It is better if you heat the oil slightly and apply it. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Reduce stress

If you have mild dandruff, stress may worsen the condition. So, don’t stress much.

Hair colour

Avoid colouring your hair during winters. Because chemicals present in the hair colour will make the scalp and hair dry. It can also irritate the skin and cause itching.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is known to reduce itchiness, greasiness, and lesions that are associated with dandruff. You can use products like shampoo, conditioner, serums, etc that have tea tree oil in them.

Tea tree oil helps in restoring all the moisture to prevent dryness and dandruff. You can massage tea tree oil directly on your scalp twice a week to keep dandruff at bay.