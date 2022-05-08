Healthy Hair 101: Haircare Tips From Shahnaz Husain For Beautiful, Luscious Locks

The key to having healthy hair is to inculcate healthy habits as a kid. Here are some hair care tips to keep your hair health in check.

The foundation of beauty should be laid during childhood. The good habits that are inculcated during childhood can last a lifetime. Some of these good habits can play an important role as the child grows older, especially during the teenage years, when hormonal activity gives rise to beauty problems. This is true of both skin and hair care. If you want your child to have healthy hair, you have to take some common factors into consideration. These are physical fitness, nutrition, exercise, sleep, as well as some amount of external hair care. The external treatments should mainly be in the form of protective care.

Factors To Keep In Mind For Healthy Hair

Keep the following things in mind to keep your hair healthy and beautiful:

Be Mindful Of What You Eat

The diet is of great importance to skin and hair. The daily diet should be balanced so that the child receives all the essential nutrients. During the growing years, proteins are of more importance. Proteins are made up of amino acids, which are absolutely essential. There are 20 amino acids and all of them are needed by the body. Some of these occur only in proteins which are derived from animal sources. So, vegetarians can get these from milk and milk products. Apart from fish, meat, chicken and eggs, proteins are available from paneer, curds, milk, lentils (dals), beans, peas, nuts, seeds and sprouts. That is why it is so necessary to have a balanced diet, with a variety of foods.

Fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouted grains and yoghurt should be included in the daily diet. Eating such raw and natural foods ensures an adequate supply of nutrients. Ensure that your family has whole-grain cereals and discourage foods containing refined cereals. Children can have freshly extracted fruit and vegetable juices, lassi and soups. After meals, encourage them to have fresh fruits.

Prioritize Hygiene And Cleanliness

Hygiene and cleanliness extend to the hair too. Regular shampoos are a must. In fact, the hair collects more dirt and grime than the skin and these tend to cling to the hair. There is no harm in washing the hair frequently, provided mild shampoos are used. The child should use less shampoo but wash thoroughly with water.

Treat your child's hair gently. It is much better to use a wide-toothed comb, rather than a brush. Make sure that the teeth of the comb have rounded edges. Avoid the use of hair dryers for children. Children, especially those who are nearing teenage, can be prone to dandruff. In fact, neglect of dandruff makes the condition severe and can even lead to rashes and spots on the skin. If the condition is severe and there is itching, you should consult a dermatologist and ensure that the condition is actually dandruff. The scalp should be kept clean and healthy. In cases of severe dandruff, the hair should be washed three or four times a week, using a mild herbal shampoo. Add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse, after shampoo.

We should also take care to see that our children do not have any feelings of emotional neglect or insecurity. Sometimes, with the birth of a second child, we may unknowingly neglect the first child. This can create a sense of insecurity in the child. Excessive pressure on studies and educational performance can also cause stress in children. Such stresses and complexes can extend into adolescence and even beyond.

Beauty cannot be achieved in a day. It is the result of regular care and a healthy lifestyle. The importance of good health should never be undermined. That is the true foundation of beauty.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

