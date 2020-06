Are you wondering why your hair is dry and frizzy, despite staying at home due to lockdown? Well, sun damage or heat isn’t the only culprit behind damaged, broken hair. There could be many factors that lead to dry, dull and frizzy hair. When you stay at home, you skip combing your hair which leads to tangling and hair breakage. Also, heating and bleaching may be the culprits behind your damaged strands. But don’t you worry, you can get back your bouncy, shining locks with a few simple tips that can be easily followed at home. Also Read - Static hair: 4 simple fixes for this condition

Use the right a hair product

Conditioning brings back the moisture in dry, brittle hair. Look for a hair conditioner whose label promotes repair, frizz control, heat damage protection, etc. Also, you should pick up a shampoo whose labels promote moisture, hydration and smoothing. In case you’re looking for a natural solution, coconut oil should be your choice. It is rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids that will nourish your scalp and help to remove sebum build-up from hair follicles. It also strengthens your hair. Also Read - 5 natural remedies to get rid of frizzy hair

Wash your hair with lukewarm water

Steamy showers may feel great o your skin but the heat may damage your hair follicles, especially if you already have dry strands. Super-hot water can strip your hair of natural scalp oils, making it even more dry. So, try using lukewarm water to rinse your hair off, the next time you shower. Also Read - 5 tips to winter-poof hair to prevent hair damage from dry weather

Comb your hair before shampooing

Tangling is one of the major results of hair damage. If you are struggling with your hair everyday, then just try combing your locks before washing them. Avoid hair brushing when your mane is wet. Yes, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), people should handle wet hair as little as possible. This is because your strands are more fragile when they’re wet.

Use a cotton T-shirt to dry your hair after a bath

Yes, it’s a very good hair drying idea, especially if you have frizzy, brittle hair. This is because a cotton T-shirt is much gentler and softer on your strands. Wet hair is weak and soft which makes its cuticles vulnerable to the grooves of a towel. Moreover, a towel takes away all the moisture from your mane instead of just soaking the excess water. This makes the hair frizzy. A cotton T-shirt, on the other hand, provides a flat surface to your hair allowing the water to sink in and slide over. This is possible because it doesn’t have rough grooves of a towel.

Apply a heat protectant before styling your mane

Shield your hair from the heat of appliances like a straightener or a curler before you think of styling your hair. Apply a heat protectant to your delicate strands. This should be the first step in the heat styling process if you have heat damaged hair. Spray it evenly to damp hair, holding the bottle six to eight inches away. Applying this won’t only help protect against the heat damage but will also calm the frizz and lock your shine.

Brush as lightly as you can

Last but not the least, try and go easy on your strands when brushing them. While combing is a must, don’t do overdo it. Leave your hair alone when it doesn’t need brushing. However, if you must, stick to gentle strokes only.