Hairstyling Without Heat Damage: Is It Even Possible?

Here is a list of ingredients for choosing the perfect heat protection for your hair.

Every woman must have her hair game on point whenever she attends a critical function. And when we rely on styling techniques, we expose our tresses to heat be it a simple blow dry or well-formed curls. But whenever your hair layer comes in touch with heat, it becomes brittle and break-prone. So it is essential to use heat protectants and go easy on your hair when styling them. Using a heat protectant can feel like an additional step, but your hair does need a protective barrier to seal in some moisture and keep away the frizz. Especially with curls, frizz is always a concern.

Hair Protectant

Hair Expert Anshita Mehrotra from Fix My Curls shares that the key to selecting a good hair protectant is to pay attention to the ingredients and whether they moisturize your hair texture.

Hydrolyzed wheat protein, amino silicones, and quaternion 70 are the key ingredients to look for, as they work great for hair fibre. Many products today use water-soluble combinations that have a different effect than you want on your hair. However, with more active conversations about natural elements in products, natural oils work wonders on all hair types.

Heat-Protectant Properties

For heat-protectant properties, you must look for grapeseed oil, coconut oil, argan oil, and shea butter. While oils are also soothing for the scalp, simply using them as heat protectants won't do good. The damp texture of oils won't allow the styling tool to work as it should. So instead, the natural oils must be combined with silicones and other nourishing ingredients to form this protective layer on your hair cuticles. Along with the ingredients, a heat-protectant texture is also important. It has to feel light on your hair, unlike a mask; otherwise, the stickiness can mess up the final look when you use a styling tool. If it is a serum, it should bind well on your hair, help detangle, and give your tresses a softer feel. Silicones and quaternions seal your hair cuticle and reduce moisture loss. In addition, it helps to combat frizz, giving you a smooth hair texture. While sometimes, we cannot avoid using heating tools on our hair, ensure you don't do it too frequently. And once you wash your hair post-styling, give them a protein boost with hair masks. Use hydrating masks to moisturize your cuticles that have been exposed to heat.

