Haircare Tips: Combine THESE Essential Oils For Shiny, Smooth Locks

Tired of taming those unmanageable locks? If yes, then here is a suggestion by Dr Rashmi Shetty that can help you get shiny and smooth hair.

Hair fall, dry hair, itchy scalp, hair thinning are you looking for ways to ease these hair issues? If yes, this article is for you.

We are sure you must have tried a plethora of hair products to fix the problem, and probably spent a fortune. While there is no magic remedy to quickly fix all your hair problems, studies have shown that certain essential oils can be quite beneficial for anyone looking to fix these problems. In fact, experts believe that essential oils are a great addition to your health and wellness routine and slow down the damage already been done to your locks.

Why Essential Oils Are Good For Your Hair?

Essential oils are derived from plants using distillation or evaporation techniques. Essential oils are known for their fragrant effects, but they also have powerful chemical properties that can be beneficial to one's health. They have been part of alternate, Eastern and homoeopathic medicines for a long time thanks to the low cost and their effectiveness. One of the many beauty benefits of these oils is the improvement of hair health. You must know what oil can assist you to get gorgeous hair if you wish to flaunt it. Let's take a look at a few essential oils that can help you achieve lustrous, healthy hair.

Combine These Three Oil For Luscious Hair

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty recently took to her social media account to share a favourite mix of oils for your hair that can help you take care of all your hair problems. She also shared all the hair benefits of these oils for your hair.

The combination: coconut, almond, and olive

The Benefits

Coconut Oil

Explaining the benefits of coconut oil for hair, the doc writes that it is light chained, linear in its structure so it is easy to get into your hair shaft, hydrating, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial hood for hair, good for the scalp.

Almond Oil

Rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E, it can be a good addition to the haircare routine of people looking for ways to repair and hydrate their messed-up tresses.

Olive Oil

Dr Shetty explains that olive oil is rich in fatty acids. It has properties that can help hydrate, protect, and soften your hair. She further writes that it might feel a bit heavy for people with oily scalp. In such a case, it is better to leave the hair alone.

Check Out The Post Here:

Caution: Consult a dermatologist before you make any changes in your daily hair care routine to avoid problems.