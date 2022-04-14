Hair Transplant Treatment: How DHT Technique Can Help Deal With Hair Loss?

Have you been experiencing hair loss lately? If yes, learn more about the DHT technique that can help your hair regrow and deal with hair loss.

Hair loss and hair thinning are very common problems these days. While we probably won't be shaken up if we shed a few strands of hair every now and then, when you see a noticeable patch on your head it feels like a never-ending nightmare. While many factors are at play when it comes to hair problems, the most common are believed to be stress, hormonal imbalance, or genetic condition.

It can be scary to lose so much hair but don't worry, it is not irreversible. So don't get worked up if you suddenly see clumps on your hairbrush as science is here to help. A hair transplant therapy recently developed is the DHT technique can help your hair to regrow. We talked to Dr Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder and Chief Hair Restoration Surgeon at Eugenix Hair Sciences to know all about this technique.

What is the Direct Hair Transplant technique of hair transplant and what are its benefits?

In hair transplantation, the survival rate of harvested grafts of the hair depends upon many factors like hydration, cold temperature, reduced mechanical handling and asepsis. All these factors are favourably improved if time out of the body is reduced significantly.

In a DHT transplant, the grafts are implanted as soon as they are extracted. In other methods, it is not implanted as quickly. Due to this, the survivability of hair under DHT increases by leaps and bounds and minimizes physical handling, mechanical trauma, chances of desiccation, hypoxia, infection, and heated grafts. These factors result in a high-quality hair transplant that looks completely natural.

Can you explain how reliable and effective it is as compared to FUE?

DHT is a modified version of FUE but vastly superior to it. After inventing it in 2013, we shared our research with the world through a highly respected peer-reviewed scientific journal. Since then, DHT has become the undisputed choice for hair transplants for patients and surgeons alike.

DHT transplant requires specialized tools that grant a great degree of control to the surgeon with respect to the angle, depth, and direction of the transplanted hair. This degree of control allows the surgeon to customize every hair transplant for every patient and results in a completely natural look. It is also the reason why they are highly reliable.

What is the recovery time?

It generally takes up to 7 days to heal completely from the procedure and a year to see the results. It should also be noted that patients go through a phase 4 6 weeks after the hair transplant when they start shedding hair. This is called shock loss and expected. However, after the 8th week, we see an increase in hair density every fortnight. Eventually, in a year, we see the final results.

What are the practices that one needs to follow after the procedure? Are there any side effects?

Post-procedure, a patient needs to:

Avoid touching or fiddling with the transplanted zone.

Avoid bumping their head into an external object - car door, roof, wall, etc.

Avoid sleeping prone, so that the transplanted grafts are not damaged by pressure/rubbing.

Spray saline on the transplanted area at 3 hourly intervals for the first 72 hours post-surgery.

Use a betadine scrub for a head wash for the back of the head. Wear a loose cap after the surgery or not wear anything on the head at all.

Patients can resume their normal physical activity from the next day itself. They can start heavy physical exercise after 6-7 days.

They can start using their normal/mild shampoo after 7 days of the surgery.

