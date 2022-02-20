Hair Fall: Daily Habits You Should Stop If You Want Beautiful, Luscious Locks

Hair Fall: Daily Habits You Should Stop If You Want Beautiful, Luscious Locks

While focusing on what's right for your hair, we often tend to overlook what's bad for your hair. If you're still trying to figure it out, then here are some habits that could lead to hair fall.

Hair loss doesn't only happen to men, it can affect women too. Female hair thinning is a serious issue, and many women lose an excessive quantity of hair from their heads for a variety of causes, ranging from stress to a genetic disease. One of the many reasons why women start to lose hair is their age. As they get older, they start to lose more hair. But that's not the only cause. There are other factors that could lead to hair fall. And some has to do with your daily routine. So, you could be doing these things wrong if you have been facing hair fall.

Daily Habits That Could Lead To Hair Fall

Have you been these mistakes? Here are all the daily habits that may increase the chances of your hair falling:

Stop stressing

Do you stress a lot? If you know anything about hair care, you must know that stress is the biggest enemy of your hair. Even though we understand how stress affects every element of our lives, we can't help but experience it at times. Cortisol, or the stress hormone released by our bodies while our minds are racing, can cause hormonal imbalances, hair growth cycle disruptions, and inflammation. So, identify the cause of stress and fight it.

Switching diets

It's only natural with so many fad diets out there, promising to give you the kind of hair and body you desire, to get confused. But what people fail to understand is when you go on a diet but are unable to sustain it, then you might lose weight again and might experience side effects. Inconsistent diets and inadequate nutrition cause the body to feel famished, resulting in poor scalp nourishing and hair loss. Developing a sustainable diet as an important component of your lifestyle will aid in the healthy growth of your hair. So, make sure your diet consists of essential nutrients.

Using heat products without protection

Exposing your hair to heat without using any protection can strip the hair of its outer layer. It can destroy the keratin of the hair, resulting in breakage and water loss. What's the use of styling it to make it look shiny when you fail to protect it while doing it?

Don't tie your hair tight

We love sleep hairstyles but doing them every day can be problematic! Pulling your hair regularly can lead to some serious problems. It can damage hair follicles and even lead to alopecia in some cases. Alopecia is a hair condition in which the follicle gets weakened permanently. Plus, keep changing your hairstyles with cotton or silk scrunchies.

You may like to read

Washing your hair carelessly

When you don't wash your hair properly, you are basically stripping your hair of its natural moisture and dehydrating the stands to the point of dryness, causing them to fall. The basic rule of washing your hair: shampoo on the scalp, conditioner on the ends and no hot water. Also, do not shampoo your hair often as it can cause hair fall by forcing your hair to produce more oils.

Brushing your hair wrong

Only brush your hair when it's necessary. Detangle with a detangling spray, starting from the bottom rather than the top, which tears the hair down as you go. Wet hair should be brushed with a wide comb, while dry hair should be brushed with delicate bristles.

Using alcohol-containing hair products

Have you been using hair products that contain alcohol? If yes, then you need to stop. Hair products containing alcohol content can make your hair dry and brittle. If the products last longer on your hair, it can lead to hair breakage. What you want to do is look for ingredients that contain natural ingredients.