We all know that too much dying and styling can damage our hair. But many of us tend to make a lot of mistakes on a daily basis while handling our mane, especially when it is wet, that leads to hair problems. Wet hair is much more susceptible to damage than dry hair. There are many things you should never do to wet hair. For example, using your curling wand when your hair is still slightly damp can cause dryness, which can lead breakage, split ends and hair fall. So, it is advisable to air dry your hair completely or finish it off with a blow-dryer before you use heating products.

Taking proper care when your hair is wet can contribute to making your tresses stronger, healthier and lustrous. To prevent unnecessary breakage, avoid doing these things when your hair is wet.

Don’t brush wet hair

Avoid brushing your hair when it's wet because that's when it's at its weakest and is more vulnerable to damage. The brush can even pull hair from the roots. Wait for your hair to be almost or completely dry and then brush it. If you find yourself with a lot of tangles after washing it, use a wide-tooth comb to restore order. But run the comb through your hair slowly. Hair experts also recommends avoiding a round brush on wet hair.

Avoid hairspray on wet hair

This is one of the products that should never be used on wet hair. When you use hairspray on wet hair, the result would be crunchy, flaky hair and that’s not something you would want. So, make sure your hair is completely dry before applying hairspray to get the desired result.

Don’t tie wet hair into a bun or ponytail

Some women have a habit of putting their hair in a bun just after washing, but that’s a huge no-no. Your hair elasticity is at its max when it’s wet, so when put it in a bun or ponytail, it stretches even more causing tension breakage. In addition, your scalp won’t get enough air to dry, which can cause eczema or other skin irritations. Leave your hair down to air dry or use hair dryer after washing.

Avoid wrapping wet hair in a towel

We bet most of you are doing it. The harsh fibres of the towel can be rough on your wet fragile wet hair, leading to breakage. Hair experts suggest using a cotton t-shirt instead to absorb moisture.

Never use a straightener on wet hair

You should never use straighteners and curlers while your hair is still wet or even semi dried. You may be in a rush but by styling your hair before it’s completely dry, you’re actually frying your hair for a damaged, dull look.

Don’t put on a ton of product

Wet hair and most of your styling products are like oil and water — they don’t mix at all. While blow drying, the heat will melt the product and make the strands too heavy to style.

Never go to bed with wet hair

Also, don’t sleep with wet hair as it can cause tangles, breakage as well as stretch your hair. For those who have curly hair, this will lead to a frizzy mess. No matter how tempted you are to get some shut-eye moments, make sure your hair is dry before you hit the bed.