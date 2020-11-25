We all know that too much dying and styling can damage our hair. But many of us tend to make a lot of mistakes on a daily basis while handling our mane especially when it is wet that leads to hair problems. Wet hair is much more susceptible to damage than dry hair. There are many things you should never do to wet hair. For example using your curling wand when your hair is still slightly damp can cause dryness which can lead breakage split ends and hair fall. So it is advisable to air dry your hair completely or