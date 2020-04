Guys, sorry to say this but you aren’t as good as women when it comes to hair care. Forget about the hair care routine, most of you are not even washing your hair correctly. Here we will talk about one aspect you’ve been getting wrong for years: hair washing frequency.

If you wash your hair every day, it can do more harm than good. Most shampoos contain sulfates and other chemicals that can strip hair of the natural oils it needs to stay healthy, shiny, and soft. Therefore, daily shampooing is not a good idea. But how many times a week should you wash your hair?

The ideal frequency

There’s no one-size-fits-all rule, but most dermatologists and barbers suggest that on average a guy should wash his hair two to three times per week. This standard washing frequency will help you have a clean hair with a healthy moisture balance.

While shampoo helps remove dirt, germs and excess oils from your scalp, excessive use of it can deplete your hair’s natural oils and leave your hair drier and more brittle. So, giving enough breaks between washes is essential to get the lost moisture back.

You may wash your hair more often, say four times per week, if you workout or sweat often. Sweating could make your hair gets really greasy, so adding another hair wash day to the week is OK. However, guys with oily hair may need to shampoo more frequently. So, it’s also important to know your hair type and what it needs.

Effects of excessive shampooing

Your scalp produces natural oils called sebum that nourishes your hair and keeps it from drying out. Shampoo can strip this away and dry out your follicles at their roots and weaken your hair. Moreover, your body may produce more sebum to make up for the lost due to excessive washing with shampoo – making your hair super oily. If you shampoo less frequently, your scalp will balance itself out and produce the right amount of oil.

If you shampoo every day, your hair will start to suffer gradually, becoming limper and more lifeless each day. This is because hair strands are more breakable in absence of moisture. Too much shampooing can also take away all those glistening oils, leading to dull and frizzy hair. Finally, you may get stuck with scalp dryness and dandruff.

On the other hand, washing your hair less frequently will help improve frizzy hair, lessen breakage, make your hair look stronger and shiny, and even reduce hair loss. It will also make it easier to style with product.

Rinse with water daily

If you can’t imagine not washing your hair every day, simply wet your hair with water. In fact, experts suggest wetting your hair and exfoliating your scalp by rubbing it and scratching it every time you take a hot shower. Doing so can help get rid of dead skin flakes, dirt, and excess oils, while still leaving enough for your hair to get the nourishing benefits it needs to stay healthy. Hair experts say your hair is more like a plant that needs nutrition and attention.

Condition your hair everyday

Most of us think shampoo and conditioner as inseparable. Your hair does need both, but they don’t always need to be used at the same time. Unlike shampoo, conditioner can be used daily, even on the days you don’t shampoo your hair. While using conditioner helps rinse away grime on the non-shampoo days, it rehydrates hair and replenishes nutrients following a shampoo.

But here also knowing your hair type is important. If you have an oily scalp, the excess sebum produce will act as a natural conditioner and you may not need to use conditioner every day.