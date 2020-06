A thinning hairline could be a result of many factors. According to dermatologists, losing anywhere from 50 to 100 strands of hair per day is completely normal as hair falls every day as part of the body’s natural renewal cycle. However, large chunks of hair falling out or bald spots is something that needs your attention. Temporary hair loss may be caused by various reasons such as stress, poor diet, sudden weight loss, pregnancy and childbirth, menopause, certain drugs, underlying health conditions or surgery. Chemical dyes, heated curlers and straighteners, and excessive hair brushing can also lead to extra hair shedding or breakage. If you notice a significant change in the amount of hair strands on your hairbrush, see a dermatologist to identify the cause. Also, make sure that you’re not making these common hair care and styling mistakes that can cause thinning of your hairline. Also Read - Homemade hair masks for your luscious locks this summer

Aggressive or excessive brushing

Be gentle with your tresses. Brushing helps spread the natural oils from roots to ends, but a few strokes is enough to do that. Aggressive and excessive brushing can break or snap the hairs. A study revealed that nearly 40% of women experience excessive hair shedding when brushing their hair. Avoid combing wet hair from roots to ends, it can cause breakage. First, use a leave-in detangler to remove knots and then start to comb at ends, working up in sections.

Shampooing daily

Some chemicals in shampoos may cause breakage or increased hair loss. If you think your shampoo is the cause of your hair fall, stop using the product and opt for a gentler formula. Washing your hair too often can strip away the natural oils from the scalp and damage your hair. Most experts suggest that you should avoid shampooing your hair everyday and limit to 2-3 times a week. A study published last year claim that 40% of women experience excessive hair shedding when shampooing their hair.

Manhandling your wet hair

Do you rub your hair with a towel to dry it after showering? You should stop doing that. It is one common mistake most people make and a possible reason for your hair fall. When hair is wet, it’s more fragile and towel rubbing can damage your tresses. Instead gently pat it dry. Backcombing your hair too often can also lead to hair breakage.

Blow-drying wet hair

A blow dryer should be used on damp not wet hair. Blow-drying wet hair not only can damage your hair but will also make it difficult to style your hair. After showering, wrap hair in a towel for five minutes and then let it air-dry for another five minutes. Now you can use a blow dryer. Some experts suggest that you should wait till your hair is 70 to 80 per cent dry before heat styling.

Tying your hair too tightly

Either you are going for a bun or a ponytail, don’t pull your hair back too tightly. The pressure to your hair and scalp may causes hair fall and breakage. Also, avoid fastening your ponytail in the same spot every day. Strands can get caught in bands and break. Alternate the fastening point, by moving it up or down a half inch from previous day position.