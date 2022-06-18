Hair Butter Is The New Emollient You Need To Deal With Dry And Damaged Hair

Is dry and damaged hair giving you sleepless nights? Well, why don't you ramp your haircare routine with some hair butter? Here's why it is the wonder product you need right now!

Do you have dry and damaged hair? After years of chemical bleaching, keratin straightening can turn your strands from soft and supple to dry and damaged. But what if we tell you that there's a way to bid adieu to these hair woes with a simple ingredient? Yes, why don't you butter your hair up to see the difference?

With so many hair products on the market, it can be a bit confusing to know which one is good enough for your hair. The good thing about hair butter is that it does wonders for hair with breakage, dryness, and fizziness. But what exactly is hair butter? Here's everything you need to know.

Hair Butter For Dry, Damaged Hair

Hair butter is a mixture of natural and unprocessed butter that works as a moisturiser to prevent hair from breakage, frizz, and dryness. To make hair butter more suitable for your hair, it is frequently blended with essential oils. Many people, however, are perplexed as to how to apply hair butter and what its benefits are. With that said, here are some of the benefits of hair butter you should know about:

Makes your hair shiny

Did you know hair butter aids in accelerating hair growth by stimulating hair follicles? The butter can be massaged to encourage inactive or dormant hair follicles to resume their normal activity. Your hair gets nourishment from it, which in turn also strengthens it.

Fights inflammation

Hair butter has anti-inflammation properties that reduce eczema, psoriasis, eczema-like symptoms, bristles, fungal infections, and more. This increases both the quality of your hair and the condition of your scalp.

Moisturizes the hair

The traditional way of applying hair oil has been modernised and replaced by hair butter! Shea butter, cocoa butter, and other butter that are high in essential fatty acids and vitamins A and E aid to keep the hair nourished and moisturised. Hair butter also shields hair from heat-related harm from flat irons, blow dryers, etc.

How To Use?

There are several ways of using butter for your hair. Some of these ways include:

Make sure your hair is clean before applying it as a hair mask. Don't skimp on the amount of butter you use while applying it to your strands. Wash it after 30 minutes of applying the butter.

Less is more when it comes to hair butter. Take some hair butter in your palms and warm it a little. Now, apply it to your hair and use it as a leave-in conditioner.

You don't need to add more ingredients because hair butter already has all the nourishing components that you need to get rid of the dryness. This could result in a buildup of the product. If greasy, thoroughly shampoo and then wash it off.

Do not use hair butter without consulting your doctor, especially if you have any allergies or other underlying diseases.