Hair Butter Is The New Emollient You Need To Deal With Dry And Damaged Hair

Do you have dry and damaged hair? After years of chemical bleaching, keratin straightening can turn your strands from soft and supple to dry and damaged. But what if we tell you that there's a way to bid adieu to these hair woes with a simple ingredient? Yes, why don't you butter your hair up to see the difference?
With so many hair products on the market, it can be a bit confusing to know which one is good enough for your hair. The good thing about hair butter is that it does wonders for hair with breakage, dryness, and fizziness. But what exactly is hair butter? Here's everything you need to know.
Hair butter is a mixture of natural and unprocessed butter that works as a moisturiser to prevent hair from breakage, frizz, and dryness. To make hair butter more suitable for your hair, it is frequently blended with essential oils. Many people, however, are perplexed as to how to apply hair butter and what its benefits are. With that said, here are some of the benefits of hair butter you should know about:
Did you know hair butter aids in accelerating hair growth by stimulating hair follicles? The butter can be massaged to encourage inactive or dormant hair follicles to resume their normal activity. Your hair gets nourishment from it, which in turn also strengthens it.
Hair butter has anti-inflammation properties that reduce eczema, psoriasis, eczema-like symptoms, bristles, fungal infections, and more. This increases both the quality of your hair and the condition of your scalp.
The traditional way of applying hair oil has been modernised and replaced by hair butter! Shea butter, cocoa butter, and other butter that are high in essential fatty acids and vitamins A and E aid to keep the hair nourished and moisturised. Hair butter also shields hair from heat-related harm from flat irons, blow dryers, etc.
There are several ways of using butter for your hair. Some of these ways include:
