Your hair is perhaps one of the most important and first-noticed things about your appearance – both men and women will agree on this point. Clean and healthy hair enhances your personality and sets the tone for your entire look. Either you’re on a date or job interview, no matter how good your clothes look, if your hair looks dull, frizzy and unhealthy, it can make a bad impression. There is a popular phase that says – “a bad hair day is just a bad day.” So, hair care is as important for men as it is for women.

Your hair can also make you look younger—or older. But unfortunately, most men seem to overlook the fact that their hair can define the way they look. They tend to ignore the importance of hair care routine, which makes their hair dry and brittle and even cause hair loss. Besides taking care of your hair, you should also avoid things that can slow down hair growth or cause breakage. Genetics play a big role in determining your hair growth, but diet, age, hair type, stress levels, medications and underlying medical conditions can also affect your hair quality.

If you’re already following a proper diet and controlling your stress levels, the next thing you need to do is keep your scalp healthy. Oiling is a great way to keep your hair strong and shiny. So, while you are at home due to lockdown, give your hair some care with regular oiling. Here we give you 5 reasons as to why you should oil your hair at least once in a week –

Keeps your hair and scalp moisturized

Oiling is probably the best way to condition your hair and preventing it from being dry and brittle. Natural oils like coconut, olive and jojoba are similar to the sebum your scalp produces, which is good for your hair. You can use these oils even on your body as a moisturizer. One in a week, oil your hair and leave it on overnight. Wash it off with a mild shampoo the next day.

Improves blood circulation

Slowly massaging your scalp while oiling can help in the better absorption of oil in the scalp. Massaging the scalp also helps stimulate blood circulation and relaxes the body. Oiling your hair also strengthens the roots and gives the hair extra shine. It can also promote hair growth, especially coconut oil.

Fights off fungal and bacterial infections

Unhealthy scalp is more prone to bacterial and fungal infections. If you have lice or dandruff, these are the visible signs of unhealthy scalp. Regularly oiling your hair helps fight fungal and bacterial infections. Plus, oil helps keep your scalp hydrated.

Gives hair a natural sheen

With regular oiling, you can say goodbye to frizzy hair. Regular oiling helps nourished your hair roots from deep inside, giving you shiny and strong hair. You may oil your hair even after washing to get a natural sheen.

Fixes dandruff too

Dry scalp is one of the main causes of dandruff. When dry scalp stretches and breaks, the scabs and flakes will form dandruff. Dandruff causes itching on the scalp and at hair roots, which leads to breakage and hair fall. Oil massaging helps to keep the scalp nourished and get rid of dandruff as well, and ultimately slow down the hair fall process.