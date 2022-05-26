- Health A-Z
We all are scared of ageing, and every visible sign of ageing is like a nightmare. But do you know these symptoms appear on your skin and hair? Grey hair is a direct sign of ageing, but premature greying of hair can bother you daily. It can mentally affect you, but it can also reduce your confidence. Do you know it can also be the cause of your stress? If your hair turns grey before age 25, it can be termed premature greying. Signs of premature ageing can be vitamin B12 or severe iron deficiency. In addition, a poor diet that lacks enough protein, copper, and other essential vitamins and minerals leads to premature greying of hair.
To prevent premature hair greying, you require a healthy diet including curd, fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables. With such a diet and regular exercise, premature greying of hair can be prevented, and its quality can also improve. But what can you do with the existing white hair? Well, many remedies can help in turning white hair into black. You don't need to colour your hair and use harmful chemicals. The home remedies given below can reduce grey hair and turn them black.
To make this:
This is a natural process of colour or dyeing along with this black tea also makes your hair shiny.
Use dry amla powder (you can also quickly get amla powder from the market).
Fenugreek seeds are packed with beneficial nutrients, while amla is a rich source of vitamin C that helps improve hair quality. Together, they can boost hair growth and prevent premature greying of hair.
Vitamin B in curry leaves aids in building melamine in the hair follicles while blocking greying of hair.
Every time you think of washing hair, ensure that you apply this oil.
Vitamin E in almond oil can prevent premature greying and nourish the hair roots. In addition, lemon juice facilitates hair growth rich in vitamin C.
