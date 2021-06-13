Whether you are shampooing your hair more than usual or spending too much time ironing your hair or you have just recovered from Covid, hair usually tells you when there is something wrong. At a certain point, hair begins to thin or you lose more hair than the normal range. For the unversed, a person loses 60-100 strands every day. When you start to lose much more than that or notice that they aren’t growing back, things start to get a little hairy.

The thing is when it comes to hair problems, there are so many potential reasons, and knowing that reason might help you find a suitable remedy for your hairy situation. If your hair is also giving you a hard time, don’t worry! First of all, stop stressing over it and listen to the advice of an expert.

Bid Adieu All Your Hair Problems With Dr Geetika

Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta answered all questions asked by people on her Instagram blog. Addressing the pleas of many, Dr Geetika explained everything in detail. Here are the tips she shared:

What To Do To Increase Volume When You Have Thinning Hair?

The first thing to do when you are experiencing thinning of hair is to find the reason causing it. If it started recently, then you need to get blood tests done to check for thyroid levels, which is a major cause of hair thinning. You also need to keep an eye on what you are eating throughout the day because if you are not eating enough antioxidants and protein, then it can also lead to hair thinning.

If you have been using a lot of heat styling products, whether you need to switch to a better product or use a heat protecting spray or lotion to safeguard your hair against artificial heat. The next thing you need to watch is how much you shampoo your hair.

Too much shampooing can damage your hair, it is especially not recommended to people with fine hair. Also, make sure you use shampoo on the roots and conditioner on the strands. Condition the ends of your hair and don’t let it go on the root as it will flatten your hair. Another thing contributing to your hair problems is drying your hair aggressively. Only pat your hair to avoid further breakage. Another tip that can people with thin hair is sleeping on a silk pillow. It leads to less friction, which in turn reduces breakage.

How Often A Person Should Wash Their Hair?

Sebum your hair produces is important for healthy and shiny hair. Shampooing your hair every day can be a contributor to bad hair. The expert pointed out in the video that over-shampooing the hair can definitely dry out your hair. But if you are someone who tends to sweat a lot or go out in a dusty environment every day, then washing regularly with a mild shampoo is not so bad. The idea is to keep the scalp clean because a build-up of dust can hamper blood circulation and cause hair fall. However, if you are someone who has a healthy scalp, then you should wash your hair only twice or thrice a week.

The trick is to use the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair, depending on your condition. Wash your hair starting with warm water and close it with cold water. Also, do not use conditioner on the scalp as it is meant for the strands.

How To Manage Post-Covid Hair Fall?

Explaining about post-Covid hair fall, the expert said that several diseases cause hair fall and Covid is no different. People who have contracted the disease may suffer from a condition called telogen effluvium. Apart from the infection, stress also leads to the problem but there is no need to stress over the problem because it is reversible.

So, the first thing is not stress and you can calm yourself with the help of meditation. The second thing is to add multivitamin supplements recommended by a doctor or include more in your diet.

What Causes Greying Of Hair?

Grey hair can be caused due to many reasons including genetics, stress, nutrient deficiencies, vitamin D deficiency, smoking, hormonal disturbances like thyroid and autoimmune diseases. Some ways you can deal with grey hair are:

Do not stress as it may worsen the problem

Supplement your diet with the right nutrients

Include multivitamins in your diet

You can also use some home remedies such as kadi patta (curry leaves) or amla (Indian gooseberry) supplements

Also, people need to stop believing in the myth that plucking one grey hair can lead to the growth of multiple grey hair. One follicle can only give rise to one hair but that doesn’t mean that you should pluck all grey hair.

How To Deal With Hair Fall And Grey Hair?

Do not stress as it can lead to the condition, telogen effluvium, which adds to the problem. While it can be treated, but for people who are middle-aged and suffer from this condition, the hair coming back can potentially be grey. It is all related to stress one way or another, so stop before it takes a toll on you.

Tips To Protect Your Hair From Heat Damage

For people who have damaged hair, Dr Geetika shared some tips that can come in handy to address all your hair problem.