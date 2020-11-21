Looking for ways to fix dry and damaged hair? Here are 5 natural conditioners for dry hair you can prepare in a jiffy.

Weather change, hair dye, exposure to harsh pollutants, and other environmental aggressors – all contribute to dry hair. But with the right remedies, you can fix it and get lustrous hair. When it comes to damaged hair, conditioner is the name of the game that helps reverse the damage. The key to all this is moisturizing the hair, which can be done at the comfort of your home.

If you don't want to damage your hair further by using harsh products, then you should try some simple home remedies to prepare your own conditioner and get rid of the damage. Here are 5 natural hair conditioners for dry and damaged hair.

Aloe Vera Conditioner

Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory properties and gives a moisturizing and soothing effect when applied to hair. It conditions dry and damaged hair and reduces hair damage.

How to use: Mix one lemon and 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add a few drops of essential oil in the mixture. Wash your hair and apply the conditioner through wet hair. Leave it for 5 minutes and rinse it off.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) conditioner

The presence of acetic acid and alkaline nutrients in ACV helps balance the pH of your hair. This will improve hair texture and leave your hair looking luscious and shiny.

How to use: Take two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and one tablespoon of honey. Mix it well in two cups of water and pour the solution through your washed hair. Do not rinse any further.

Olive Oil Conditioner

Olive oil works as an emollient that replenishes the strands with moisture once applied. Regular application of this conditioner can aid hair growth, prevent breakage, and increase shine.

How to use: Mix 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 5 drops of essential oil in a bowl. Warm the oil and massage it on the scalp and hair. Wait for thirty minutes and rinse it with shampoo.

Egg Conditioner

Rich in vitamins A, B and E, egg yolk acts as a natural conditioner to dry and damaged hair. Using it regularly can contribute to healthy, strong and soft hair.

How to use: Beat 2 egg yolks and apply it as a conditioner after washing your hair. Wait for at least 20 minutes before washing it off with cool water.

Coconut Milk Conditioner

A rich source of nutritional fats, vitamins and minerals, coconut milk helps nourish the hair and make it strong and healthy.

How to use: In a bowl, combine 4 tablespoons of coconut milk, two tablespoons of honey, 1 vitamin E capsule and a tablespoon of rose water. Mix it well and apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Rinse it 15 minutes after application. Rinse it with cool water.

Note: You can use any of these conditioners if you have dry and damaged hair. You can apply these 2-3 times a week for best results.