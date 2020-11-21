Weather change hair dye exposure to harsh pollutants and other environmental aggressors – all contribute to dry hair. But with the right remedies you can fix it and get lustrous hair. When it comes to damaged hair conditioner is the name of the game that helps reverse the damage. The key to all this is moisturizing the hair which can be done at the comfort of your home. If you don't want to damage your hair further by using harsh products then you should try some simple home remedies to prepare your own conditioner and get rid of the damage.