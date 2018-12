Your hair gets frizzy when the hair strands lack moisture and become dry, a problem that’s common in winters. Some other causes of frizz are vigorous combing, brushing when wet, using improper brushes, overshampooing or shampooing too often, vigorous rubbing with a towel and also improper diet and lifestyle habits. Your frizzy hair could also be genetic. Frizzy hair doesn’t just look bad, it can also lead to hair breakage. Frizzy hair cannot absorb water and hence it becomes dry sooner leading to split ends and breakage. Here are some mistakes you MUST avoid making in this season to ensure frizz-free hair.

1) Don’t use hot water to wash your hair: It may seem like the best thing to do on cold winter mornings – a hot water shower. Don’t! Hot water strips your hair of natural moisture and makes it look frizzier. Instead, opt for lukewarm water or cold water. Make sure to give your hair a cold water rinse after washing your hair. The cold water will lock the moisture in and make your hair look shinier.

2) Don’t use a blow dryer: Drying your hair as quickly as possible may seem like the most convenient thing to do especially when you want to step out immediately after washing your hair. Blow drying, especially with hit air, can make your hair drier. Use the blow drier with cold air setting on, or better still, let your hair dry naturally.

3) Rubbing your hair with a towel: Avoid rubbing your hair with a towel. Instead, pat dry with a micro fibre towel and let it dry naturally.

4) Stepping out without applying serum: A hair serum can help to seal in the moisture in your strands. Opt for a good hair serum or a hair oil like almond oil or argan oil. Just put a few drops on your palms, rub them and apply on your hair after washing.