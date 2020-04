This happens if you have dry hair. It can be a cosmetic nightmare. It gives you a ragged look and you may not be able to control it easily. @Shutterstock

Summer can be a terrible time for beauty conscious people. The heat, dust and humidity can be bad for your skin and hair. This is the time when you look dull and your hair becomes limp and lifeless. Sometimes, you may also experience frizzy hair. This happens if you have dry hair. It can be a cosmetic nightmare. It gives you a ragged look and you may not be able to control it easily. In fact, brushing and combing can make matters worse. This is one condition that may actually make you want to hide in the house.

Now because of lockdown, you are anyway confined to your house. So, this is really the right time to set things right. You can easily experiment and try out different things without any worry. Even if things don't go according to plan, you have all the time in the world to take remedial actions. We list a few remedies for frizzy hair that are guaranteed to give you results. Try these out and you will be pleasantly surprised when your hair turns smooth and soft.

Get a hot coconut oil massage

This is the best remedy for any kind of dry hair problems. Frizzy hair as we all know is the result of dryness and damage. A coconut oil massage will take care of both. All you have to do is heat some coconut oil and get someone to give you a relaxing massage with this oil. It will nourish your hair and make it soft and smooth.

Apple cider vinegar is a good option

This is another amazing remedy for frizzy hair. Just mix 2 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 cups of water and rinse your hair with the solution. Rinse off thoroughly after 30 minutes. You will see instant results.

Eggs will work wonders too

Now is the time to try out the beauty benefits of eggs. These are a good breakfast option, no doubt, and it can also help you lose weight. But now you can try it out to make your hair silky. Whisk an egg and apply it on your hair. You may also add a few drops of coconut oil and honey to it. Wash off after half an hour.

Use banana for soft hair

Bananas are not only tasty and nutritious it also comes with many other benefits. This fruit can also make your hair smooth and silky. Just mash a banana and apply it on your hair for about an hour. Rinse off with warm water. You can also add honey and oil to it.

Avocado has beauty benefits too

This is a superfruit that can offer many health benefits. But very few people know that it can also enhance your beauty. This is another great natural remedy for frizzy hair. All you have to do is blend an avocado in a blender and apply the paste on your hair. You can also add some oil to it for added benefits.