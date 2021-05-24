Healthy, lustrous hair is important to beauty. External care, diet and lifestyle are all imperative to hair beauty. The diet should supply the body with vitamins, minerals and enzymes, along with the required amount of proteins and other nutrients. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, yogurt, cottage cheese, beans, lentils, egg, fish and lean meats in your diet. Drink plenty of water. If you are suffering from any disease, consult a doctor before making changes in your diet. Dry hair is a common problem, especially due to treatments like dyeing, colouring, straightening, perming and heat applications. Many home remedies that can help if your hair is dry. Also Read - Here's How To Transition Your Hair Care Regime With Changing Seasons

MAKE MILK YOUR BEAUTY BUDDY

Milk, for example, has been a favourite beauty aid for generations. For one thing, it is so easily available in every home. Secondly, its properties are well known and also valued. Although it is a common home care ingredient for the skin, it can also be extremely beneficial for the hair. Also Read - Dandruff can be an embarrassing problem: A few home remedies for healthy hair

Benefits of milk

Here are a few benefits of milk for your hair. Also Read - Considering hair transplant surgery? Beware of the possible complications

Milk has softening and nourishing properties.

It contains different kinds of proteins. Hair is also made up of a protein matter called keratin. Therefore, protein in milk is beneficial for the hair, in terms of adding strength and body.

Milk also contains fats, which help to soften and smoothen the hair. It is of particular benefit to dry hair, as well as hair that has been subjected to chemical treatments.

Milk also contains vitamins and minerals, which are nourishing for the hair.

Many of them are powerful antioxidants and nourish the hair follicles.

How to apply it

Milk can be applied on the hair to nourish and soften it and also to give it a healthy lustre. If the hair has been subjected to sun-damage, applying milk would help to nourish, soften and restore health to it.

After your shampoo, rinse the hair with milk and leave on for 5 minutes. Then rinse off with plain water. It would help to add body and shine to the hair.

For extremely dry hair, add a little milk to egg yolk and apply on the hair half an hour before shampoo. This is a wonderful nourishing treatment for dry hair. The hair looks soft, smooth and shiny.

A pre-shampoo treatment can also be done with a hair pack containing powdered milk. Add a little water to make a thick paste. Apply it on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the pack better.

THE POWER OF HOT OIL THERAPY

Hot oil therapy is very useful in dandruff and for dry hair.

Heat pure coconut oil or olive oil and apply on the hair. Then do the hot towel wrap.

For dry hair, apply a creamy conditioner after shampoo. Take less quantity and massage lightly into the hair. Apply on the ends too. Leave on for two minutes and rinse with plain water. Or, you can apply a leave-on type of conditioner or hair serum.

HOME HAIR CONDITIONING

Use these home made conditioners for soft and glossy hair.

For dry hair, mix together one egg, one tablespoon pure almond oil, juice of a lemon and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Massage into the hair. Wear a plastic shower cap and keep on for an hour, before washing the hair.

A beer rinse also helps. Add the juice of a lemon to the beer. Rinse the hair with it after shampoo. Leave on for 5 minutes and rinse with plain water.

Mayonnaise makes a good hair conditioner. It softens the hair and adds shine. Just apply on the hair and rinse off after 20 minutes.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)