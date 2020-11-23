We hate to break it to you but if you are looking for ways to grow hair faster or a miracle cure that will give you knee-length hair quickly – that is a long shot. There is no magical way to make you hair grow faster. But there are ways to encourage hair growth and improve hair health. One way is to add essential vitamins in your diet for hair growth. What you eat in a day reflects not just on your body but your hair as well. Regular consumption of vitamins may help you have longer and stronger strands thereby