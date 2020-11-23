We hate to break it to you but if you are looking for ways to grow hair faster or a miracle cure that will give you knee-length hair quickly – that is a long shot. There is no magical way to make you hair grow faster. But there are ways to encourage hair growth and improve hair health. One way is to add essential vitamins in your diet for hair growth. Also Read - Struggling with hair fall? Include amla in your haircare regimen

What you eat in a day reflects not just on your body but your hair as well. Regular consumption of vitamins may help you have longer and stronger strands, thereby making them less prone to breakage. Here are the most important vitamins and their sources to include in your diet.

Essential Vitamins For Hair Growth

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient required for the body to function properly. Carotenoids and retinoids in vitamin A help in the production of sebum or oil in the scalp, which helps strengthen the hair. It also helps moisturize the hair and promotes blood circulation that helps strengthen the hair follicles, which in turn, helps in hair growth. Sweet potatoes, milk, eggs, meat, spinach, kale, pumpkin, carrot, broccoli, apricots, and poultry are some of the good sources of vitamin A.

B-vitamin Or Biotin

Biotin plays an important role in the growth of healthier and thicker hair. It is included in many hair care products as its benefits for hair have been scientifically proven. It may even help those suffering from hair thinning or hair loss. In short, biotin intake improves hair quality and promote hair growth. Sources rich in B-vitamin include milk, eggs, cauliflower, cheese, mushroom, sweet potato, spinach, broccoli, salmon, pork, cereals and sardines.

Vitamin C

Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C can aid in the production of collagen, which is important to maintain hair health. It also helps in the production of antioxidants that help combat free radicals and promote hair growth. It can also help in maintaining nail and skin health. Almonds, eggs, cauliflower, cheese, mushroom, sweet potato, raspberries, salmon, whole grain bread, spinach, avocado, citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruit are loaded with vitamin C.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D, also known as the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ is one of the essential nutrients required to boost immunity and facilitate the growth and development of bones and teeth. But did you know that it is great for your hair as well? Lack of vitamin D in the body may lead to hair thinning and problems such as alopecia areata. So, load up on vitamin D if you wish to control hair fall. The best source of vitamin D is the sun. Food sources of this powerful nutrient include salmon, grains, mushroom, nuts, egg yolk, oatmeal, soybeans, soy milk, orange, juice, sardines and cheese.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a group of eight fat-soluble vitamins containing antioxidant properties. It neutralizes free radicals that damage cell membranes and cause hair problems. Regular intake of vitamin E not only benefits your hair but your skin and overall health as well. Mango, kiwi, pistachio, soybean oil, olives, peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, broccoli, sunflower oil and spinach are some of the best sources of this vitamin.