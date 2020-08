Thanks to their moisturising properties, bananas are an effective remedy for dry and damaged hair.

Bananas are an excellent source of fiber, antioxidants, potassium, and several nutrients. Research has linked banana consumption to many health benefits, including better digestion, healthy heart, weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, healthy kidney function, and more. But do you know that this delicious fruit can work wonders to your hair too? Applying a banana mask can boost the texture of your hair and make it stronger, thicker and glossier. Also Read - Hair care tips: 5 easy ways to prevent split ends

Bananas contain silica, a natural compound that helps your body to synthesize collagen that is essential for building keratin, the protein that makes up the hair. Collagen can also help strengthen the hair roots, prevent hair follicle damage and graying. In addition, the antimicrobial properties of banana can help heal flaky and dry scalp, which in turn helps fight dandruff. Also Read - Banana Mug Cake: A healthy dessert that pampers your sweet tooth too

Thanks to their moisturising properties, bananas are also an effective remedy for dry and damaged hair. Bananas contain a good amount of potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, magnesium, and protein – all of which can nourish your hair. Also Read - How to use flaxseeds for stronger and smoother hair

Because of these benefits, banana is used as the main ingredient in many homemade hair masks for conditioning and softening the hair. We bring to you some DIY banana hair mask recipes to pamper your tresses with.

Banana and honey hair mask

This mask is great for keeping your hair hydrated and moisturized and also to improve elasticity. The antioxidants in honey can condition your scalp, and speed up healing of dry and irritated skin. This mask can also help get rid of dandruff.

How to make it

Mash 2 ripe bananas with a fork and add 2 tablespoons of honey to it.

Mix it well until you get a smooth paste.

Now, slightly damp your hair and apply this mixture on it.

Cover your head with a shower cap and let it stay for half an hour.

Rinse off with lukewarm water before using a hair conditioner.

Banana and olive oil hair mask

This DIY hair mask can repair damaged hair and control frizz – thanks to its high silica content.

How to make it

Blend one ripe banana and add 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil until no lumps are there.

Apply this paste all over the hair using a brush.

Cover with a shower cap and leave it 20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water

Banana, papaya and honey hair mask

This protein-rich hair mask can make your hair strong and shiny.

How to make it

Take one ripe banana, 4-5 cubes of ripe papaya, and 2 teaspoons of honey

Mix all these ingredients well to form a smoothie.

Apply the mix all over the hair and scalp.

Cover with a cap and leave it for a few minutes

Wash with lukewarm water and then shampoo.

Banana, curd and honey hair mask

This mask is good for conditioning your hair as well as reducing dandruff, if you have.

How to make it

Take 1 ripe banana, 4 tablespoons of fresh curd and 1-2 teaspoon of honey.

Blend these ingredients together until you get a smooth paste.

Apply this mask from the roots to the ends of your hair.

Leave it for 25-30 minutes and wash with shampoo.

Banana, egg and honey hair mask

This mask can improve hair growth, moisturise dry hair, and make your tresses glossier.

How to make it