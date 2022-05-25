Don’t Miss Out On The Magic Spell Of Hibiscus For Lustrous Hair

Did you know the hibiscus flower contains properties that can help you get beautiful, lustrous hair? Here are some expert-approved hibiscus-rich remedies for your hair.

Healthy hair and lustrous locks are a dream for every woman. However, we are living in an era where we consume more pollution than fresh and natural things. There was a time when every woman used to have black, long, shiny healthy hair. Nowadays, not only women, but men also experience hair loss, dandruff, hair-fall, and dull and damaged hair due to chemical treatments and colouring.

This one ingredient from the Ayurveda is renowned for its magical spell for lustrous hair. This power ingredient is actually our very own Hibiscus flower. The hair care industry, the influencers, and you-tubers swear by the benefits of the hibiscus flower for hair care. Believe it or not, if used regularly, it can be a game-changer for your dull, lifeless hair.

Hibiscus Flower For Beautiful, Shiny Hair

Let us see how this hibiscus flower can benefit our hair.

At home keratin treatment

The hibiscus flower has amino acids that produce keratin. Keratin acts as a building block of our hair and makes them less prone to breakage. Using hibiscus oil will not only change the hair game; it is nevertheless cost-effective.

Treat your greys

Hibiscus flower has the properties to treat your premature grey hair. In ancient times, people used hibiscus masks to cover their grey hair. The plus point is that it will only give natural nourishment to your hair unlike the hair dyes and colours available in the market nowadays. Hibiscus has natural nourishing properties that condition your hair deeply, improving the quality of your hair.

Natural Remedies For Your Hair

These were some of the various benefits of Hibiscus; let us now understand how to use it for deep conditioning and adding lustre to your hair

You may like to read

Hibiscus oil for nourishment

This oil treatment can be prepared at home. Hibiscus infused oil needs 8 hibiscus leaves, 8 hibiscus flowers and 1 cup coconut oil. Wash the flowers and leaves and grind them to a smooth paste. Take a saucepan, heat the oil and add this paste to the oil. Continue with the heating process, cover the pan and turn off the flame. Once the oil temperature comes down, store it. You can use it by massaging it for a few minutes, leaving it for 30 minutes and then washing the hair with a mild shampoo. Repeat the oiling process thrice a week.

Hibiscus aloe mask for shiny hair

Aloe Vera clubbed with hibiscus gives shine to the hair besides breakage, split ends and hair fall. This simple two-ingredient mask of hibiscus and aloe is effective. You will require 2tablespoon paste of hibiscus petals and 1 cup of aloe gel. Combine and stir both the ingredients to get a smooth paste. This paste needs to be applied to the scalp and the lengths. Leave the paste on your hair for 45 minutes and wash it out with lukewarm water so that no residue is left. You can repeat the process thrice a week and see the miracles done to your hair.

Besides these, various DIYs and products enriched with hibiscus in the market can be used as per requirement.

(The article is contributed by Ms Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)