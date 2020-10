If you are facing any hair problems, curd can come to your rescue. This food has been used in India to deal with many hair problems since ancient times. Curd is loaded with many minerals and vitamins that are good for your tresses. Zinc, vitamin E, B5 and D and lactic acid works wonder and promoted hair growth. Fatty acids present in curd can give you healthy and smooth frizz-free hair It also has mazing anti-bacterial properties, which makes it an excellent ingredient to fight scalp infections that cause dandruff and itchy scalp. Here are a few curd-based hair mask recipes that will take care of all your hair problems. Also Read - Deal with damaged hair with our effective home remedies

To get rid of dandruff

Dandruff can be stubborn and difficult to get rid of. Try this hair mask if you have this problem. Take a cup of curd, 5 teaspoons fenugreek seed powder and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl till you get a smooth paste. Apply this to your hair from roots to end. Leave it on for about an hour and then rinse off with lukewarm water. You may use a mild shampoo if you wish after you rinse your hair properly. Use this hair mask twice a week for best results.

To condition your hair

Try this mask for soft and smooth hair. Take a cup of curd and add a tablespoon of olive oil to it. Keep it aside. Now, take a jug of water and mix lemon juice to it. Apply the curd and oil mixture to clean and your damp hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse with the lukewarm water till you get the curd mixture out of your hair. Use the lemon water to give a last rinse to your hair. Do this once every week for soft and manageable hair.

To get a shine and bounce

This is a slightly more elaborate hair mask but the results are well worth it. You will need a few ingredients that are easily available. Take a cup of plain curd, 20 hibiscus flowers, 10 neem leaves and the juice of half an orange. First of all, make a paste of hibiscus flower and neem leaves in a blender. Add the curd and orange juice to it. Mix till you get a smooth paste. Apply the mask to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with shampoo after this. Do this once a month.

For frizzy hair

If you have frizzy and unmanageable hair, this is the perfect hair mask for you. You will need a cup of curd, 1 egg, 2 tsp olive oil, 2 tsp basil paste, 2 tsp curry leaves paste and 3 tsp fresh aloe vera gel. Mix everything together in a blender till you get a smooth paste. Apply it to your hair from roots to the ends and leave it on for about an hour. You may also cover your hair with a towel for better results. Wash it off with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.