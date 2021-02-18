When you go through a hair transplant procedure, there are so many apprehensions regarding the conduct of procedure, post-care, and results. Though it is highly advised to choose your surgeon carefully as it’s a very skilled procedure requiring a lot of precision and artistry, a thorough knowledge about what to expect and what are the possible complications should be known to everyone undergoing the procedure, says Dr Jyoti Gupta, a celebrity doctor and a certified Hair transplant surgeon having more than 10 years’ experience in Hair Restoration procedures. Dr Gupta suggests the following do’s and don’ts to keep in mind if you’re considering a hair transplant surgery. Also Read - Hair care tips: Things you should never do to wet hair

Things to consider before and during surgery

There are chances that you may not be fit for surgery. Therefore, a proper evaluation regarding fitness for surgery is paramount. Stop all the blood thinners including green tea, multivitamins, hair enhancer lotion to decrease the chances of bleeding in your procedure. Also, if you are suffering from dandruff, it should be completely controlled or else there are good chances of having surgery with sub-optimal results.

Post-surgery care tips for speedy recovery

Swelling: One can have a lot of swelling in the treated area. Sleep with 2 pillows below your head. Keep massaging your forehead to avoid any swelling in the eyes.

Pain: You will have to eat some type of painkillers to avoid that discomfort. Keep 2 days resting period after surgery to have a speedy recovery.

Infections: Though antibiotics are prescribed to avoid any infection, it is important to be in a clean environment and avoid any touching of grafts or manipulation in the treated area.

Dehydration: Since the surgery can have blood loss, some people can feel dehydrated, and therefore, having good amount of juices, water, ORS are important for the initial 24 hours. Avoid alcohol for 7 days completely. Also, the grafts need to be hydrated well by spraying water-based growth solution over your grafted area.

Itching: Due to the healing process, the treated area starts itching which can be minimized by keeping your hair hydrated. However, if you have previous itching issues, then a medicated oil will be required.

Dislodgement of grafts: The hair that has been implanted can come out. Keep utmost care of not pulling those hairs. Most common times when hair is dislodged are during wearing or taking of surgical caps, sitting in the car and touching the roof, tying shoes, and hitting the table.

If you find any skin rashes, extreme body pains or tiredness, intense pain in the transplanted areas, you must inform and visit your surgeon.

Crusting or scalp not getting clean: Dr Jyoti Gupta explains that most patients at her clinic are very hesitant to touch their hair and do not clean them well. The whole transplanted area should look completely clean in terms of no crusting, black spots, etc. by the end of 2 weeks. If you are still seeing anything other than hair, then it must be washed thoroughly to clean it and let your new hair breathe properly.

Shedding of hair: After 4-6 weeks, the implanted hair starts to fall. This is a natural phenomenon and can be reduced by adding growth factors during surgery. Avoiding anxiety, living a stress-free and healthy life mentally as well as physically can avoid any unnecessary complications. Avoid smoking and direct sun exposure for 3 months to have better growth. Start with hair vitamins and hair oils, 15 days post-surgery to have better growth

No/less growth or artificial hairline: You should be worried if there is no growth happening after 9 months. In some patients, full growth can take almost 12-15 months, especially on the vertex area. The addition of Platelet-rich plasma therapy can sometimes lead to better growth.

To have a natural and full hairline, it is very important to consult a skilled surgeon. Dr Gupta warns that there are a lot of ghost surgeries, done by technicians without surgeons. They look much cheaper, but the results are way ineffective and unnatural.

It’s a one-time investment and one should be careful to decide about their surgeons, adds Dr Gupta, who is a member of ISHRS (international society of hair restoration surgery), practicing in Panchsheel Enclave, New Delhi, India.