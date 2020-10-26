It is alright to have a bad hair day once in a blue moon, but having bad hair all year long is a complete no-no. To rescue your hair from going dull, lifeless, and fizzy, give your hair good grooming. Masks especially those made at home are a wonderful remedy for all your hair problems. One of these masks can be made with your pantry favorite – cinnamon. Cinnamon not only works wonder for the ones who are suffering from skin problems but also cures many hair problems like untimely greying or thinning of hair, treat dandruff, stops hair fall, etc. Let’s look at how this wonder pantry ingredient – cinnamon can naturally help in treating hair loss and regrow your hair. Also Read - How to make and use rice water for beautiful skin and hair

Why is cinnamon good for your hair?

Extracted from the branches of trees of the Cinnamomum family, cinnamon has several wonderful health and medicinal benefits. Apart from being used as a spice, cinnamon is also rich in antioxidants and has antimicrobial properties that can treat various health and hair problems. The anti-fungal properties of cinnamon are also being used to control the growth of dandruff which triggers hair loss. When applied to hair and scalp, it improves blood circulation, stimulates hair growth, and reduces hair fall. 3 most effective ways to treat hair naturally with cinnamon: Also Read - Heading to the salon? Here’s how you can do hair spa easily at home

Cinnamon & coconut oil masks

Also Read - Things you can do right now to prevent winter hair damage

Cinnamon has stimulating properties that can help in the growth of new hair strands. When applied to the scalp, cinnamon increases circulation to the hair follicles and encourages the growth of new strands. What’s more, cinnamon is also a potent antimicrobial. This means that it can prevent buildup on the scalp from common problems that cause hair loss like dandruff and fungal infections. Try this wonderful coconut & cinnamon hair mask.

How to make it:

Making cinnamon and coconut oil hair mask is super simple. All you need for this mask are some freshly grounded organic cinnamon and cold-pressed coconut oil. Take a bowl and mix the two ingredients well. Apply this paste directly on your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it off with some warm water and apply sulfate-free shampoo. This hair mask will make your hair grow faster by boosting the flow of blood to the scalp and stimulating the hair follicles. The antibacterial properties of coconut oil will also reduce the hair fall problem by curing scalp issues like dandruff. Try to use this mask at least 1-2 times a week.

Cinnamon, egg, and coconut oil mask

Cinnamon has been known for ages for encouraging hair growth by stopping untimely hair fall and treating baldness.

How to make it:

To enjoy these hair benefits, all you have to do is to whisk an egg -again something that is easily available in your kitchen, and mix it with some pure coconut oil and freshly ground organic cinnamon. Apply this paste on your scalp (do not massage it roughly, instead be good to your scalp and use your fingers tips to let it spread all over). Leave this mask on your scalp for 30 minutes and then wash it off with warm water. Use a good sulfate-free shampoo for better results.

Cinnamon, honey, and coconut oil mask

It has also been found that a mixture of grounded cinnamon, pure coconut oil, and honey can work wonders for hair by reducing hair loss and promoting hair growth. Try the below-mentioned recipe for your good hair day.

How to make it:

Take a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of freshly grounded cinnamon, a spoon of honey, and few drops of pure coconut oil. Mix everything well. Apply this mask to your scalp and massage it nicely. Leave the mask on your hair for 15 minutes. Finally, wash it off with a good quality sulfate-free shampoo.

Homemade cinnamon hair masks can improve blood circulation in your scalp and promote hair growth by reducing hair fall and stimulating hair follicles. This easily available beauty ingredient also helps in removing bacterial build-ups from the scalp. Its medicinal properties reduce inflammation in the scalp which is why your hair starts acting normal and thus helps in hair growth stimulation.

Let us know which hair mask do you prefer, in the comment section below. Have a good hair day!