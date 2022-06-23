Bid Adieu To Hair Problems This Monsoon With These Home Remedies Approved By Shahnaz Husain

Monsoon can lead to hair problems and it is best to tackle them with some home remedies. Here are some expert-approved ways to get rid of monsoon problems.

The hot and humid season undermines the beauty of the hair. The look of the hair really suffers. This is more so with oily hair. Sweat and oil secretions attract dirt and pollutants, making the hair dull and matted. The salt in our sweat also makes the hair rough and robs it of body and shine. Hair loss is common during the Monsoons, due to oiliness and sweat deposits.

Ways To Deal With Hair Problems During Monsoon

Here are the common hair problems that might occur during monsoons and how to tackle them:

Remedies for dandruff

Sticky dandruff is another problem to deal with. The scales, along with oil and sweat secretions, tend to stick to the scalp. For sticky dandruff, hot oil therapy is useful. Heat sesame seed oil or olive oil and apply it to the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Leave the oil on overnight. Next morning, apply the juice of a lemon to the scalp and wash your hair after 20 minutes. You can also add 5 drops of Tea Tree Oil to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

Keep your scalp clean

Shampoo the hair more frequently during the Monsoons. Use less shampoo and rinse well with water. Then, have a tea-water and lemon rinse for silky and shiny hair. Take used tea leaves and boil them again in 4 to 5 cups of water. The amount of water depends on the length of the hair. Strain and cool the water. Add the juice of a lemon and use it as a final rinse after shampoo. To add shine, you can also whisk egg white with the juice of a lemon and apply it to the hair half an hour before your shampoo.

Bad odour is one problem

Another problem is that of bad odour from the scalp during the humid season. Wash your hair at least four times a week. Rinse thoroughly with water. Some ways to get rid of bad hair odour:

For a fragrant hair rinse, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use as a last rinse after washing the hair.

Quick emergency treatment is to put a little eau de cologne on your brush and brush your hair. It absorbs oil and leaves your hair cleaner and fragrant.

Mix a little rose water with apple cider vinegar. Apply on the scalp at night using cotton wool. Leave on overnight.

Once a week, heat olive oil and apply it to the hair at night. Leave on overnight. The next day, apply the juice of a lemon and wash the hair for 15 minutes.

Eat a healthy diet

Hair is made up of a protein matter called keratin. So, ensure adequate protein in the diet. A balanced, nutritious diet helps healthy hair growth since the hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. Consult your doctor before making changes in the diet. Cut down on aerated drinks, fried foods, and too much salt and sugar. Dull, lifeless hair can be a sign of a poor diet. Take a small bowl of sprouts daily. Sprouts contain amino acids, which are very beneficial to the hair. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, leafy green vegetables, whole grains and curd in the daily diet. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Drink freshly extracted juices of fruits and vegetables, adding enough water to them. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Ask your doctor to prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)