Hair massage is an easy and inexpensive way to keep your hair and scalp healthy. But are you doing it the right way? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared the stepwise instructions on how to do the Champi as well as how to prepare the oil for the hair massage. Also Read - Fenugreek, onions and other ingredients that will keep your hair strong this winter

Rujuta’s celebrity clients include Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhat, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Kahn and Shahid Kapoor. According to the expert, the benefits of doing weekly Champi or hair massage extends beyond your hair. It can help combat dry, flaky scalp, reduce hair fall and dandruff, fight hair loss/alopecia and improve your hair quality. Champi is also an excellent way to de-stress on the weekend, said Rujuta. Also Read - Hair loss in women: When should you see a dermatologist?

How to prepare the oil for hair massage

To prepare the Champi oil, you need coconut oil, curry pata leaves, methi seeds, hibiscus flower, and aliv seeds. Also Read - How to get straight hair naturally: 8 home remedies

Coconut oil helps moisturize and seal hair. This helps stimulate hair growth and prevent a dry, flaky scalp, dandruff, split ends as well as hair breakage.

Curry pata leaves are rich in antioxidants that help moisturise the scalp and get rid of dead hair follicles. They are also rich in beta-carotene and protein, which can prevent hair loss and thinning of hair.

Methi seeds or fenugreek seeds are also known to be effective in fighting hair fall and dandruff, and in treating various scalp issues like dryness of hair, baldness and hair thinning. The benefit comes largely from its high protein and nicotinic acid content. Apart from this, methi seeds contain is an excellent source of lecithin, a fat which keeps the hair hydrated and strengthens the roots or hair follicles.

Hibiscus flower is an excellent natural conditioner, thanks to the amino acids in it. Amino acids are necessary for producing keratin, the protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails. Adding hibiscus flowers to the oil will help nourish the hair follicles, soften the hair and make it more manageable. In addition, the plant is rich in vitamin C, the deficiency of which is linked to hair loss.

Aliv seeds are loaded with calcium, iron, fibre and vitamins A, C and E which can promote hair growth. They are also known as garden cress, halim, aashali, asalu, or chandrashoor. These tiny seeds are very helpful in preventing hair loss.

Here’s how to make the massage oil according to Rujuta:

Heat coconut oil

When hot, add curry pata leaves

Remove from gas

Add methi seeds (or hemp seeds)

Add hibiscus flower

1tsp of aliv seeds

Let it cool overnight

Filter and massage on your scalp

The right way to do Champi

Pour oil in the centre of the scalp. Using your palm, rub it gently for 5-10 strokes. Then tab lightly for 5 strokes.

Using your index finger and middle finger, apply upwards stokes at the base of your skull

Keep your thumb behind the ear and move all your fingers to gently move towards the centre

Keep thumb in front of the ear and use all fingers in gently round movements to move up towards the centre

Use index finger and go from front of the ear and down from back of the ear

Make big circles with your fingers from the back of the neck to the front

To close, start from under your neck and top your chest and move your fingers gently towards the shoulders, ending in the arm pit.

Apply gentle pressure during a champi facilitates good blood circulation to the scalp, which is essential for hair growth. Besides promoting a healthy scalp environment, hair massage can reduce stress and lift your mood.