No doubt diet plays an important role in keeping the skin and hair healthy. Lack of essential nutrients may slow down hair growth or even cause hair loss. Everyone wish to have thick, strong and shiny hair, but not everyone is fortunate. Many suffer hair loss due to genetics and health problems, like thyroid disease, anaemia, protein deficiency, secondary syphilis, and chemotherapy.

But there are also many things that you do that are damaging your hair. Here are some bad habits that can hurt your hair.

Brushing wet hair

Wet hair is extremely delicate and more susceptible to breakage. So, you should handle soaking-wet hair with care. Never use a brush on wet hair. If you have the habit of combing wet hair, you need to do it in a proper way. Combing wet hair can help untangle your hair, but if done improperly can do more harm than good. Use a wide-tooth comb to comb your wet hair. And start from the ends of your hair and gradually move up. Don’t use hair dryer immediately. Let your locks to air-dry upto 80 percent. Also avoid rough-drying your hair with a towel, instead gently squeeze to remove excess water.

Combing with dirty brush

Dirt hair brushes are breeding grounds for bacteria. Clean your hair brush at least once a month to remove oil and dirt that may have accumulated from regular use. Using a mixture of baking soda and lukewarm water to clean it may be a good idea. A toothbrush will help you to get rid of all those hair strands that are stuck in the brush.

Hair Styling Tools

Overdrying your hair using heat-styling tools can also cause serious damage including breakage. Styling treatments like straightening and curling can also lead to hair loss when done frequently. To protect your hair, turn down the heat on your tools. Applying extra virgin coconut oil overnight may help moisturise your hair.

Overloading hair with chemical products

Hair dye contains harmful chemicals like hydrogen peroxide and ammonia that can cause thinning hair and hair loss. Avoid using chemical-based products and opt for herbal products. Choose hair dyes that use natural ingredients.