By practicing self-quarantine, everyone is trying to do their bit to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic. When you’re stuck at home, you can do a lot of things to make good use of your free time. Taking care of the hair has been a women’s thing for the longest time but nowadays men are also paying more attention to their grooming rituals. Recently, we shared with you some tips on how to trim your hair at home during quarantine. In case you’ve accidentally cut your hair too short, don’t worry. Here, we bring to you some do’s and don’ts to boost your hair growth. Try these tips and be ready with a new hairstyle before the lockdown ends. Also Read - New method found for testing effect of different treatments on hair growth

Don’t shampoo your hair often

It hardly matters if you have the best shampoo for men. If you are shampooing your hair daily, it may damage your hair and cause split ends and even lead to hair fall. Shampoo strips off the oil from your scalp and weakens your hair strength. Try limiting your shampoo routines to twice or thrice a week. Use a leave-in conditioner which can prevent moisture-loss and breakage. Also Read - These juices will give you gorgeous hair

Avoid brush your hair too much

It is important for you to brush your hair as it speeds up their growth but do it gently. Hair brushing can distribute the natural oil on the scalp thoroughly in all parts of your head and improves your blood flow too. But too much brushing can lead to damage. Over-brushing will lift the cuticles of your hair and break it Also Read - Know these amazing benefits of pumpkin seed oil

Try head massages

According to a 2016 study published in Eplasty, massaging on your scalp may increase your hair growth and quality. The study was conducted on nine healthy men who had a regular 4-minute scalp massage. After 24 weeks the thickness of their hair increased.

Have a balanced diet

Make sure your diet has essential nutrients for the hair like biotin, folic acid and vitamins A, C, D and E. Vitamin E plays an important role when it comes to male hair grooming. A study published in Tropical Life Sciences Research found that participants who consumed 100 mg of mixed tocotrienols (chemicals that belong to the vitamin E family) had increased hair growth. Therefore, eat foods like almonds, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds and more to keep your hair healthy.

Avoid taking hot showers

Hot showers can be relaxing but unfortunately, they are not good for your hair. Washing your hair with hot water can strip natural oils from your scalp, making it more prone to getting damaged and weak. But that doesn’t mean you need to stand under cold shower because even this won’t help your hair growth. Try lukewarm water to wash your hair which will make your hair to grow faster.

Give your hair their ‘me time’

At times your hair needs to be left alone without you doing anything to them. Avoid using hair dryers, brushing wet hair or even chemical based harsh styling products. However, if you want, you can use a little hair oil on a regular basis to provide food to your hair which will enhance their growthas well as improve their strength.